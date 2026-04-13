/From Rajat Patidar to Chris Gayle, 5 batters to score fastest IPL fifty for RCB

From Rajat Patidar to Chris Gayle here is a look at five batters to score fastest IPL fifty for RCB. The list also features the likes of Romario Shepherd, Faf du Plessis and Robin Uthappa.
Romario Shepherd smashed the fastest fifty for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, reaching the milestone in just 14 balls against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru during IPL 2025. His explosive innings showcased incredible power-hitting, turning the game’s momentum in a matter of overs. The knock stands as one of the most destructive batting displays in RCB’s IPL history.
Chris Gayle smashed one of the fastest fifties for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, reaching the milestone in just 17 balls against Pune Warriors India in Bengaluru during IPL 2013. The innings was part of his iconic knock where he unleashed brutal power-hitting all around the ground. It remains one of the most memorable and destructive batting performances in IPL history.
Rajat Patidar equalled one of the fastest fifties for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, reaching the milestone in just 17 balls against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede in IPL 2026. His aggressive stroke play and fearless approach put the opposition under immense pressure early in the innings. The knock stands among the quickest and most impactful fifties in RCB’s IPL history.
Faf du Plessis delivered one of the fastest fifties for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, reaching the milestone in just 18 balls against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru during IPL 2024. His aggressive start at the top set the tone for the innings, putting immediate pressure on the opposition bowlers. The knock highlighted his class and ability to combine timing with power in high-intensity T20 contests.
Robin Uthappa smashed one of the fastest fifties for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, reaching the milestone in just 19 balls against Kings XI Punjab in Bengaluru during IPL 2010. His aggressive approach at the top provided RCB with a flying start, putting immediate pressure on the opposition. The knock remains one of the quickest and most impactful early blitzes in the franchise’s IPL history.