/From PBKS vs LSG to SRH vs DC, 5 innings with most sixes in an IPL history

From PBKS vs LSG to SRH vs DC here are five innings with most sixes in an IPL history. The latest to join the list was PBKS vs LSG with 21 sixes as Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly were in great form.
The clash between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata during IPL 2024 witnessed a record 24 sixes in a single innings. It was a power-packed display of T20 batting, with both teams showcasing fearless hitting and exploiting the conditions perfectly. The match underlined the evolution of IPL batting, where big-hitting has become central to high-scoring encounters.
The clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru during IPL 2024 saw a remarkable 22 sixes in a single innings. It was a high-scoring spectacle, with batters dominating the bowlers and making full use of the batting-friendly conditions. The match highlighted the growing trend of power-hitting in the IPL, where clearing the boundary has become a key strategy.
The encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Delhi during IPL 2024 featured a stunning 22 sixes in a single innings. Batters dominated proceedings with relentless power-hitting, turning the match into a boundary-hitting spectacle. This game further emphasized the IPL’s modern trend of aggressive batting, where six-hitting plays a crucial role in setting big totals.
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Pune Warriors India in Bengaluru during IPL 2013 featured a massive 21 sixes in a single innings. It remains one of the most iconic power-hitting displays, highlighted by an extraordinary batting performance that dismantled the opposition bowling. This game set early benchmarks for aggressive T20 batting in the IPL, showcasing how six-hitting could dominate a contest.
The match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Mullanpur during IPL 2026 featured an explosive 21 sixes in a single innings. It was a thrilling contest where batters dominated with fearless stroke play, making full use of the conditions. The game highlighted the ever-increasing importance of power-hitting in the IPL, with sixes playing a decisive role in shaping the outcome.