/From CSK to MI, 5 teams to play most matches in IPL Playoffs

From CSK to MI here is a look at five teams to play most matches in IPL Playoffs. The list also features the likes of RCB, KKR and SRH as the race for the IPL 2026 Playoff intensifies.
Chennai Super Kings have played the most matches in IPL playoffs, featuring in 26 high-pressure games. Their consistent qualification over the years highlights their dominance and ability to perform in crunch situations. This record underlines CSK’s status as one of the most successful franchises in Indian Premier League history.
Mumbai Indians have featured in 22 IPL playoff matches, showcasing their sustained success in the tournament. Their multiple title-winning campaigns underline their ability to thrive under pressure in knockout stages. This record cements MI’s reputation as one of the most dominant teams in Indian Premier League history.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played 17 matches in IPL playoffs, reflecting their frequent appearances in the knockout stages. Despite consistent qualifications, they have often fallen short of clinching the title. Their playoff record highlights both their competitiveness and near-misses in Indian Premier League history.
Kolkata Knight Riders have featured in 15 IPL playoff matches, showcasing their competitive presence over the years. Their campaigns include multiple title wins, reflecting their ability to deliver in crucial knockout games. This record highlights KKR’s strong legacy in the Indian Premier League and their impact in high-pressure situations.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 14 matches in IPL playoffs, reflecting their steady presence in the knockout stages. Their 2016 title-winning campaign stands out as a highlight, showcasing their ability to rise in crucial moments. This record underlines SRH’s competitive edge in the Indian Premier League over the years.