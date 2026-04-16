/From Arshdeep Singh to Trent Bout, 5 left-arm pacers with 100+ IPL wickets

From Arshdeep Singh to Trent Bout here is a look at five left-arm pacers with 100+ IPL wickets. The list also features the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra.
Trent Boult has claimed 144 wickets in 123 IPL matches, making him one of the most successful left-arm pacers in the tournament’s history. Known for his deadly swing with the new ball, Boult has consistently delivered early breakthroughs for his teams. His ability to perform in powerplays and big matches highlights his value as a premier T20 fast bowler.
Jaydev Unadkat has taken 114 wickets in 116 IPL matches, making him one of the prominent left-arm pacers in the league. Known for his variations and control, Unadkat has been effective, especially in the death overs. His consistent wicket-taking ability has made him a valuable asset across multiple IPL franchises.
Ashish Nehra picked up 106 wickets in just 88 IPL matches, making him one of the most effective left-arm pacers in the league. Renowned for his accuracy and ability to swing the ball, Nehra was a key performer, especially in the powerplay overs. His impressive strike rate and experience made him a crucial asset for every team he represented in the IPL.
Zaheer Khan picked up 102 wickets in 100 IPL matches, making him one of the most accomplished left-arm pacers in the tournament. Known for his swing and clever variations, Zaheer played a crucial role, especially during the powerplay and death overs. His leadership and experience also made him a key figure in guiding bowling attacks across IPL franchises.
Arshdeep Singh has reached the milestone of 100 wickets in just 88 IPL matches, emerging as one of the leading left-arm pacers in recent seasons. Known for his pinpoint yorkers and calmness under pressure, he has excelled particularly in death overs. His rapid rise and consistent performances make him a key asset in the modern T20 bowling landscape.