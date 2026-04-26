/Meet 5 pairs with highest partnerships in the IPL for any wicket ft KL Rahul & Nitish Rana

Meet 5 pairs with highest partnerships in the IPL any wicket ft KL Rahul & Nitish Rana as the duo joined the list after an epic 220-run stand in DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 contest. The list also features the likes of AB de Villiers & Virat Kohli for RCB and Sai Sudharsan & Shubman Gill.
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli stitched together a record-breaking 229-run partnership for the 2nd wicket against GL in Bengaluru during IPL 2016. The duo combined elegance with brute power, dismantling the bowling attack in one of the most dominant batting displays in T20 history. This stand remains the highest partnership for any wicket in IPL history, setting an unmatched benchmark for batting excellence.
KL Rahul and Nitish Rana stitched together a massive 220-run stand for the 2nd wicket against PBKS in Delhi during IPL 2026. The duo blended composure with aggressive strokeplay, dominating the bowlers and building one of the highest partnerships in IPL history. Their remarkable effort stands just behind the all-time record, underlining a near-perfect display of batting coordination and dominance.
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli put on a sensational unbeaten 215-run partnership for the 2nd wicket against MI at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2015. The duo combined precision and power, tearing apart the bowling attack with a flawless display of strokeplay and running between the wickets. This stand ranks among the highest partnerships in IPL history, showcasing one of the most dominant batting collaborations ever seen in the league.
KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock stitched together a magnificent unbeaten 210-run opening stand against KKR at DY Patil Stadium in IPL 2022. The pair complemented each other perfectly, combining elegance and power to dominate the bowling attack throughout the innings. This partnership remains one of the highest for any wicket in IPL history, showcasing a flawless display of opening dominance.
Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill stitched together a commanding 210-run opening partnership against CSK in Ahmedabad during IPL 2024. The duo displayed remarkable composure and strokeplay, steadily building momentum before unleashing an aggressive assault on the bowlers. This stand ranks among the highest partnerships in IPL history, highlighting one of the most dominant opening performances in the league.