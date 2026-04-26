/Meet 5 pairs with highest partnerships in the IPL for any wicket ft KL Rahul & Nitish Rana

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli put on a sensational unbeaten 215-run partnership for the 2nd wicket against MI at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2015. The duo combined precision and power, tearing apart the bowling attack with a flawless display of strokeplay and running between the wickets. This stand ranks among the highest partnerships in IPL history, showcasing one of the most dominant batting collaborations ever seen in the league.