/From Prabhsimran Singh to Suresh Raina, 5 highest individual scores in IPL Powerplay

Suresh Raina produced one of the most explosive powerplay innings in IPL history, smashing an unbeaten 87 off just 25 balls against PBKS in Qualifier 2, 2014. Representing CSK at the Wankhede Stadium, he tore apart the bowling attack with fearless strokeplay, dominating the first six overs like few others have managed. His knock remains one of the highest individual scores in the IPL powerplay, setting the benchmark for aggressive starts in high-pressure knockout games.