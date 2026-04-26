/From Prabhsimran Singh to Suresh Raina, 5 highest individual scores in IPL Powerplay

From Prabhsimran Singh to Suresh Raina here is a list of five batters with highest individual scores IPL Powerplay. The list features the likes of Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Adam Gilchrist while Prabhsimran Singh is the latest inductee after DC vs PBKS.
Suresh Raina produced one of the most explosive powerplay innings in IPL history, smashing an unbeaten 87 off just 25 balls against PBKS in Qualifier 2, 2014. Representing CSK at the Wankhede Stadium, he tore apart the bowling attack with fearless strokeplay, dominating the first six overs like few others have managed. His knock remains one of the highest individual scores in the IPL powerplay, setting the benchmark for aggressive starts in high-pressure knockout games.
Travis Head delivered a stunning powerplay assault, smashing an unbeaten 84 off just 26 balls for SRH against DC in Delhi during IPL 2024. He dominated the bowlers right from the start, combining clean hitting with fearless intent to pile up one of the highest scores within the first six overs. This knock stands among the greatest powerplay performances in IPL history, redefining aggressive opening strategies in T20 cricket.
Jake Fraser-McGurk produced a breathtaking powerplay blitz, smashing an unbeaten 78 off just 24 balls for DC against MI in Delhi during IPL 2024. He took the attack to the bowlers from ball one, showcasing fearless strokeplay and incredible timing to dominate inside the first six overs. This innings ranks among the highest individual scores in IPL powerplay history, highlighting his explosive impact as a modern T20 opener.
Adam Gilchrist produced one of the most iconic powerplay knocks in IPL history, smashing an unbeaten 74 off just 25 balls for Deccan Chargers against Delhi in the 2009 semi-final. Playing in Centurion, he single-handedly dismantled the opposition with fearless hitting, turning the game in the very first six overs. His blistering innings remains one of the highest individual powerplay scores in IPL history, setting the tone for Deccan Chargers’ march to the title.
Prabhsimran Singh delivered a sensational powerplay assault, smashing an unbeaten 71 off just 23 balls for PBKS against DC in Delhi during IPL 2026. He went on the offensive from the outset, dismantling the bowling attack with fearless strokeplay and maintaining a blistering strike rate inside the first six overs. This knock stands among the highest individual scores in IPL powerplay history, underlining his ability to provide explosive starts at the top.