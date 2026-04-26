/From KL Rahul to Sanju Samson, 5 highest individual score in a lost chase in IPL

KL Rahul produced a monumental unbeaten 152 for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings on 25 April 2026, recording the highest individual score in a lost chase in IPL history. Despite his masterclass filled with elegant strokeplay and calculated aggression, DC fell short, making it one of the most valiant yet heartbreaking efforts in a run chase. His innings stands as a rare example of individual brilliance overshadowed by the result, highlighting the fine margins in high-scoring T20 contests.