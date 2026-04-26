LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From KL Rahul to Sanju Samson, 5 highest individual score in a lost chase in IPL

From KL Rahul to Sanju Samson, 5 highest individual score in a lost chase in IPL

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Apr 26, 2026, 22:50 IST | Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 22:50 IST

From KL Rahul to Sanju Samson here is a look at five highest individual score in a lost chase in IPL history. The illustrious list also features the likes of Yusuf Pathan and Rohit Sharma. 

1. KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals) – 152* Runs vs Punjab Kings (25 April 2026)
1 / 5
(Photograph: IPL)

1. KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals) – 152* Runs vs Punjab Kings (25 April 2026)

KL Rahul produced a monumental unbeaten 152 for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings on 25 April 2026, recording the highest individual score in a lost chase in IPL history. Despite his masterclass filled with elegant strokeplay and calculated aggression, DC fell short, making it one of the most valiant yet heartbreaking efforts in a run chase. His innings stands as a rare example of individual brilliance overshadowed by the result, highlighting the fine margins in high-scoring T20 contests.

2. Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) – 119 Runs vs Punjab Kings (12 April 2021)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) – 119 Runs vs Punjab Kings (12 April 2021)

Sanju Samson produced one of the finest individual efforts in a losing cause in IPL history when he smashed a breathtaking 119 for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings on 12 April 2021. Chasing a daunting target of 222, Samson played a captain’s knock filled with clean hitting, audacious strokeplay and remarkable composure under pressure.

3. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) – 105* Runs vs Chennai Super Kings (14 April 2024)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) – 105* Runs vs Chennai Super Kings (14 April 2024)

Rohit Sharma registered the highest individual score in a lost run chase in IPL history when he scored an unbeaten 105 for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings on 14 April 2024. Chasing a challenging target, Rohit showcased his class and experience with a masterful innings marked by elegant strokeplay, precise timing and calculated aggression.

4. Yusuf Pathan (Rajasthan Royals) – 100 Runs vs Mumbai Indians (13 March 2010)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Yusuf Pathan (Rajasthan Royals) – 100 Runs vs Mumbai Indians (13 March 2010)

Yusuf Pathan delivered one of the most explosive innings in IPL history when he scored a blistering 100 for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians on 13 March 2010, which remains among the highest individual scores in a lost run chase. Chasing a massive target of 213, Pathan launched a stunning counterattack, reaching his century in just 37 balls—the fastest IPL hundred at the time.

5. KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) – 95* Runs vs Rajasthan Royals (8 May 2018)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) – 95* Runs vs Rajasthan Royals (8 May 2018)

KL Rahul played a composed yet commanding knock for Kings XI Punjab when he scored an unbeaten 95 against Rajasthan Royals on 8 May 2018, registering one of the highest individual scores in a lost run chase in IPL history. Chasing a challenging target, Rahul anchored the innings with superb timing, smart placement and calm decision-making, ensuring Punjab stayed in the contest despite regular wickets falling around him.

Trending Photo

From KL Rahul to Sanju Samson, 5 highest individual score in a lost chase in IPL
5

From KL Rahul to Sanju Samson, 5 highest individual score in a lost chase in IPL

‘Lightning threat’: How does the USS Abraham Lincoln perform in harsh weather conditions?
6

‘Lightning threat’: How does the USS Abraham Lincoln perform in harsh weather conditions?

From Prabhsimran Singh to Suresh Raina, 5 highest individual scores in IPL Powerplay
5

From Prabhsimran Singh to Suresh Raina, 5 highest individual scores in IPL Powerplay

Are you Human to My Lovely Journey: 7 Must-watch k-dramas of Gong Seung Yeon
8

Are you Human to My Lovely Journey: 7 Must-watch k-dramas of Gong Seung Yeon

How early-universe gravitational waves may have formed dark matter: New study reveals surprising link
5

How early-universe gravitational waves may have formed dark matter: New study reveals surprising link