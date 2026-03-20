IPL 2026: Dates, venues, schedule, tickets, live streaming, team squads and captains – All you need to know

Get complete IPL 2026 details including dates, venues, full schedule, ticket booking, live streaming info, team squads, and captains. Stay updated with everything you need to know about the upcoming Indian Premier League season.
The IPL 2026 season is scheduled to be played from 28 March to 31 May 2026, with the opening match in Bengaluru and the final also expected there. Matches will be held across multiple venues in India, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and New Chandigarh. Key stadiums include M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), and Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad) among others.
The IPL 2026 schedule begins on 28 March 2026 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match. The tournament follows a round-robin format with matches almost every day, including double-headers on weekends. The league stage runs through April and May, followed by playoffs, with the final scheduled for 31 May 2026.
IPL 2026 tickets are available online through platforms like BookMyShow, Paytm, and official team websites, with sales starting a few weeks before the tournament. Ticket prices generally range from around ₹400–₹500 for basic seats to ₹30,000+ for VIP and corporate boxes, depending on the match and stadium. Fans can also buy tickets offline at stadium counters, but online booking is the easiest and most popular method for securing seats. Fans can book tickets from Bookmyshow.com and District App as well.
IPL 2026 live streaming in India will be available on JioHotstar, the official digital streaming partner for the tournament. Fans can watch all matches live on mobile, smart TVs, and web platforms with multiple language commentary options. On television, matches will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network, alongside the online streaming coverage.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – Ruturaj Gaikwad
Mumbai Indians (MI) – Hardik Pandya
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – Rajat Patidar
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Ajinkya Rahane
Delhi Capitals (DC) – Axar Patel
Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Shreyas Iyer
Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Riyan Parag
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – Pat Cummins
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – Rishabh Pant
Gujarat Titans (GT) – Shubman Gill