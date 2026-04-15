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From Chennai Super Kings to Mumbai Indians, 5 teams with most wins against a team in IPL history

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Apr 15, 2026, 19:07 IST | Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 19:07 IST

From Chennai Super Kings to Mumbai Indians here is a look at five teams with most wins against a team in IPL history. The elite also features the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders while the likes of Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on the receiving end.

1. Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 25 wins in 36 matches
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(Photograph: AFP)

1. Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 25 wins in 36 matches

Mumbai Indians have dominated Kolkata Knight Riders with 25 wins in 36 matches, making it one of the most one-sided rivalries in IPL history. Their consistent performances across seasons highlight MI’s tactical superiority and depth against KKR. The record stands as one of the highest win tallies by a team against a single opponent in the IPL.

2. Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 21 wins in 36 matches
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(Photograph: AFP)

2. Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 21 wins in 36 matches

Chennai Super Kings have dominated Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 21 wins in 36 matches, making it one of the most notable rivalries in IPL history. CSK’s consistency and experience have often given them the edge over RCB across multiple seasons. The record highlights CSK’s strong head-to-head advantage against one of the league’s most popular franchises.

3. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings – 21 wins in 36 matches
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(Photograph: X)

3. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings – 21 wins in 36 matches

Kolkata Knight Riders have registered 21 wins in 36 matches against Punjab Kings, making it one of the most dominant head-to-head records in IPL history. KKR’s balanced squad and match-winning performances over the years have given them a clear edge in this rivalry. The record underlines their consistent superiority against PBKS across multiple IPL seasons.

4. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings – 21 wins in 39 matches
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(Photograph: AFP)

4. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings – 21 wins in 39 matches

Mumbai Indians have secured 21 wins in 39 matches against Chennai Super Kings, showcasing a strong edge in one of the IPL’s biggest rivalries. The clashes between MI and CSK are often high-intensity, with both teams boasting multiple title-winning squads. This record underlines Mumbai Indians’ slight dominance in what is widely regarded as the league’s most iconic matchup.

5. Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 21 wins in 32 matches
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(Photograph: IPL)

5. Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 21 wins in 32 matches

Chennai Super Kings have dominated Kolkata Knight Riders with 21 wins in 32 matches, reflecting a strong head-to-head record. CSK’s consistency and experienced core have often given them the upper hand in this rivalry. The record highlights their sustained superiority over KKR across multiple IPL seasons.

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