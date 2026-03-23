/IPL 2026: CSK phase 1 schedule, match timings and venue list

After the BCCI released the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule, the fans wonder who and where the former five-time winners, CSK, will play against. Check out CSK’s full first phase schedule, opponents, match timings and venues.
CSK will play its tournament opener against Rajasthan Royals in an away clash in Guwahati on Monday (Mar 31). The two heavyweights will face off in the third match of this season, with the contest starting at 7:30 PM IST.
CSK’s first home match in IPL 2026 will be against Punjab Kings on Friday (Apr 3) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Another high-profile match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
CSK’s biggest match in the first phase would be an away clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday (Apr 5). The two most-followed Indian star cricketers from the two most-famous IPL franchises, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, will face off for perhaps the final time at this iconic venue, unless the two teams qualify for the season's final. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
CSK’s final match in the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule is the home game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday (Apr 11) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This match would get underway at 7:30 PM IST.
The IPL governing council hasn’t announced the remaining IPL 2026 schedule yet, but it is said to be releasing it before or midway through the 19th edition.