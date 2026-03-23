/IPL 2026: CSK phase 1 schedule, match timings and venue list

CSK’s biggest match in the first phase would be an away clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday (Apr 5). The two most-followed Indian star cricketers from the two most-famous IPL franchises, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, will face off for perhaps the final time at this iconic venue, unless the two teams qualify for the season's final. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.