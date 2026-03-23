LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /IPL 2026: CSK phase 1 schedule, match timings and venue list

IPL 2026: CSK phase 1 schedule, match timings and venue list

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Mar 23, 2026, 23:08 IST | Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 23:08 IST

After the BCCI released the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule, the fans wonder who and where the former five-time winners, CSK, will play against. Check out CSK’s full first phase schedule, opponents, match timings and venues.

1st Match – Rajasthan Royals (Away)
1 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

1st Match – Rajasthan Royals (Away)

CSK will play its tournament opener against Rajasthan Royals in an away clash in Guwahati on Monday (Mar 31). The two heavyweights will face off in the third match of this season, with the contest starting at 7:30 PM IST.

2nd Match – Punjab Kings (Home)
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

2nd Match – Punjab Kings (Home)

CSK’s first home match in IPL 2026 will be against Punjab Kings on Friday (Apr 3) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Another high-profile match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

3rd Match – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Away)
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

3rd Match – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Away)

CSK’s biggest match in the first phase would be an away clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday (Apr 5). The two most-followed Indian star cricketers from the two most-famous IPL franchises, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, will face off for perhaps the final time at this iconic venue, unless the two teams qualify for the season's final. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

4th Match – Delhi Capitals (Home)
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

4th Match – Delhi Capitals (Home)

CSK’s final match in the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule is the home game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday (Apr 11) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This match would get underway at 7:30 PM IST.

Important Information
5 / 5
(Photograph: IPL)

Important Information

The IPL governing council hasn’t announced the remaining IPL 2026 schedule yet, but it is said to be releasing it before or midway through the 19th edition.

Trending Photo

'Unmatched firepower': Why Iran is watching the USS Abraham Lincoln so closely
7

'Unmatched firepower': Why Iran is watching the USS Abraham Lincoln so closely

IPL 2026: KKR phase 1 schedule, match timings and venue list
5

IPL 2026: KKR phase 1 schedule, match timings and venue list

Here are 6 big takeaways from Trump’s 'negotiation' claims with Iran
6

Here are 6 big takeaways from Trump’s 'negotiation' claims with Iran

'Overwatch': How the US is monitoring Iran from the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln
7

'Overwatch': How the US is monitoring Iran from the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln

IPL 2026: LSG phase 1 schedule, match timings and venue list
5

IPL 2026: LSG phase 1 schedule, match timings and venue list