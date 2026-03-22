IPL 2026: Check out RCB final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) look to have one of the strongest squads going into the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. Here's who all made it to their final 25 for IPL 2026.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Indian batting unit for IPL 2026 is packed with experience and power. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal and Venkatesh Iyer give RCB depth and options across the top and middle order.
RCB have strong wicketkeeping choices in IPL 2026. Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma and Jordan Cox bring sharp work behind the stumps and attacking intent with the bat, offering flexibility based on match conditions and team combinations.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru boast a powerful Indian bowling attack for IPL 2026. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam and Abhinandan Singh bring pace, swing and control at all stages of the game.
In the middle overs, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vicky Ostwal and Satwik Deswal add balance and can keep runs in control on helpful tracks.
RCB’s all-rounders add balance to the IPL 2026 squad. Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav and Vihaan Malhotra offer valuable contributions with both bat and ball across different match situations.
RCB’s overseas bench for IPL 2026 includes Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jacob Duffy, Tim David and Nuwan Thushara. Salt and David provide firepower with the bat, while Hazlewood and Duffy spearhead the pace attack in powerplay and death overs. Thushara adds value as a middle-overs wicket-taker.