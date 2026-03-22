IPL 2026: Check out RCB final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Royal Challengers Bengaluru boast a powerful Indian bowling attack for IPL 2026. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam and Abhinandan Singh bring pace, swing and control at all stages of the game.

In the middle overs, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vicky Ostwal and Satwik Deswal add balance and can keep runs in control on helpful tracks.