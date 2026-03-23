LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /IPL 2026 team players: Full squad list of Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2026: Check out CSK final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 23, 2026, 20:17 IST | Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 20:17 IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) look to have one of the strongest squads going into the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. Here's who all made it to their final 25 for IPL 2026.

Indian Batters
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Indian Batters

Chennai Super Kings’ Indian batting lineup for IPL 2026 is led by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, with support from Ayush Mhatre and Sarfaraz Khan. The trio provides stability at the top along with firepower in the middle order.

Wicketkeepers
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Wicketkeepers

CSK’s wicketkeeping options include MS Dhoni, Kartik Sharma, Urvil Patel and Sanju Samson. Dhoni’s calm presence and experience combine with Samson’s sharp keeping and attacking batting, giving the team flexibility and leadership behind the stumps throughout the season.

All-rounders
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

All-rounders

CSK's all-rounders add balance to the IPL 2026 squad. Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Zak Foulkes, Prashant Veer, Aman Khan, Anshul Kamboj and Ramakrishna Ghosh provide options with both bat and ball, helping the team to change their combination as needed.

Indian Bowlers
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Indian Bowlers

Chennai Super Kings boast a powerful Indian bowling attack for IPL 2026. Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary and Gurjapneet Singh bring pace, swing and control at all stages of the game.

In the middle overs, Rahul Chahar and Shreyas Gopal add balance and can keep runs in control on helpful tracks.

Overseas Players (Batters and Bowlers)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Overseas Players (Batters and Bowlers)

CSK’s overseas bench for IPL 2026 includes Dewald Brevis, Matt Henry, Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein.

Brevis provides firepower with the bat, while Henry is expected to spearhead the pace attack alongside Khaleel Ahmed in both the powerplay and death overs. Noor Ahmad and Hosein add value as wicket-takers in the middle overs.

Trending Photo

IPL 2026: Check out CSK final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more
5

IPL 2026: Check out CSK final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

'$2 billion B‑2 bomber in action against Iran': What is the maximum weight it can really carry?
7

'$2 billion B‑2 bomber in action against Iran': What is the maximum weight it can really carry?

‘Beyond the Strait of Hormuz’: How far can Iranian anti‑ship cruise missiles actually strike?
6

‘Beyond the Strait of Hormuz’: How far can Iranian anti‑ship cruise missiles actually strike?

LaGuardia airport plane crash: Air Canada flight collides with fire truck, two pilots killed, dozens injured in runway disaster. What we know so far
6

LaGuardia airport plane crash: Air Canada flight collides with fire truck, two pilots killed, dozens injured in runway disaster. What we know so far

IPL 2026: Check out LSG final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more
5

IPL 2026: Check out LSG final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more