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IPL 2026 Captains List: Team-wise captain names

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Mar 20, 2026, 11:26 IST | Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 11:26 IST

All the sides will be led by Indian captain for now with Ishan Kishan replacing Pat Cummins for SRH till the Aussie pacer recovers from the injury.

Hardik Pandya - Mumbai Indians
1 / 10
(Photograph: BCCI)

Hardik Pandya - Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya will return to lead five-time winners Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

He has ledin 60 IPL matches as captain for both, MI and Gujarat Titans, winning 35 matches and losing 25.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Chennai Super Kings
2 / 10
(Photograph: BCCI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj will be leading CSK just like the last season. He has led the side in19 matches, winning eight and losing 11 games.

The youngster will be hoping to improve his record this season for sure.

Axar Patel - Delhi Capitals
3 / 10
(Photograph: BCCI)

Axar Patel - Delhi Capitals

The left-arm spin all-rounder will be leading Delhi Capitals in the second consecutive season in IPL 2026.

He led DC in 13 games last seaons, winning only 5 matches and losing 6, while 1 was tied and 1 match ended in no result.

Shreyas Iyer - Punjab Kings
4 / 10
(Photograph: BCCI)

Shreyas Iyer - Punjab Kings

The former DC and KKR skipper will be returning to lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. He had led PBKS in final last season, losing to RCB.

Overall, he has led an IPL side in 87 matches, winning 48 games and losing 35.

Ishan Kishan - SunRisers Hyderabad
5 / 10
(Photograph: BCCI)

Ishan Kishan - SunRisers Hyderabad

Ishan Kishan, who led Jharkhand to India's domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) tournament title, will be leading SRH in IPL 2026.

Kishan will hold the position until SRH's regular skipper Pat Cummins recovers from injury.

Rishabh Pant - Lucknow Super Giants
6 / 10
(Photograph: BCCI)

Rishabh Pant - Lucknow Super Giants

Rishabh Pant will be leading LSG in IPL 2026. He has held the position since IPL 2025 and previously led Delhi Capitals as well.

In IPL, he has led in 59 matches, winning 29 of them and losing 27.

Ajinkya Rahane - Kolkata Knight Riders
7 / 10
(Photograph: BCCI)

Ajinkya Rahane - Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahane will be leading KKR in IPL 2026. He has previously been the captain of Rajasthan Royals and now defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) as well.

As a captain, Rahane has led in 38 matches, winning 14 of them and losing 23.

Rajat Patidar - Royal Challengers Bengaluru
8 / 10
(Photograph: BCCI)

Rajat Patidar - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The IPL winning captain of RCB - Rajat Patidar - will be returning to lead the side in IPL 2026.

He won 10 of his 13 matches in IPL 2025, including the final against PBKS - first in franchise history after 18 years.

Riyan Parag - Rajasthan Royals
9 / 10
(Photograph: BCCI)

Riyan Parag - Rajasthan Royals

After departure of Sanju Samson from the side, Riyan Parag has been appointed the new captain of Rajasthan Royals.

He had led the side in 8 matches last season, winning only two and losing six matches.

Shubman Gill - Gujarat Titans
10 / 10
(Photograph: BCCI)

Shubman Gill - Gujarat Titans

Dropped from India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad, Shubman Gill will be eager to stake his claim in the national side as captain of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026.

He has been the captain of the GT since last two season, leading them in 27 matches, winning 14 of them and losing 13 games.

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