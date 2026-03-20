/IPL 2026 Captains List: Team-wise captain names

All the sides will be led by Indian captain for now with Ishan Kishan replacing Pat Cummins for SRH till the Aussie pacer recovers from the injury.
Hardik Pandya will return to lead five-time winners Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026
He has ledin 60 IPL matches as captain for both, MI and Gujarat Titans, winning 35 matches and losing 25.
Ruturaj will be leading CSK just like the last season. He has led the side in19 matches, winning eight and losing 11 games.
The youngster will be hoping to improve his record this season for sure.
The left-arm spin all-rounder will be leading Delhi Capitals in the second consecutive season in IPL 2026.
He led DC in 13 games last seaons, winning only 5 matches and losing 6, while 1 was tied and 1 match ended in no result.
The former DC and KKR skipper will be returning to lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. He had led PBKS in final last season, losing to RCB.
Overall, he has led an IPL side in 87 matches, winning 48 games and losing 35.
Ishan Kishan, who led Jharkhand to India's domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) tournament title, will be leading SRH in IPL 2026.
Kishan will hold the position until SRH's regular skipper Pat Cummins recovers from injury.
Rishabh Pant will be leading LSG in IPL 2026. He has held the position since IPL 2025 and previously led Delhi Capitals as well.
In IPL, he has led in 59 matches, winning 29 of them and losing 27.
Rahane will be leading KKR in IPL 2026. He has previously been the captain of Rajasthan Royals and now defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) as well.
As a captain, Rahane has led in 38 matches, winning 14 of them and losing 23.
The IPL winning captain of RCB - Rajat Patidar - will be returning to lead the side in IPL 2026.
He won 10 of his 13 matches in IPL 2025, including the final against PBKS - first in franchise history after 18 years.
After departure of Sanju Samson from the side, Riyan Parag has been appointed the new captain of Rajasthan Royals.
He had led the side in 8 matches last season, winning only two and losing six matches.
Dropped from India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad, Shubman Gill will be eager to stake his claim in the national side as captain of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026.
He has been the captain of the GT since last two season, leading them in 27 matches, winning 14 of them and losing 13 games.