/IPL 2026 auction: Which Indian batters can get big money? Have a look at top names

Sarfaraz pushed himself into the Indian cricket team on the back of monster domestic performances but finds himself out of favour as of now. The IPL 2026 could be his way back into the national set up.

He's entering the auction at a base price of INR 75 lakh and looks in good touch, having scored two 50-plus scores including a hundred in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

Overall, he has played 50 matches in IPL, scoring 585 runs at a strike rate of 130. The batter, however, hasn't played in the tournament since appearing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023.