/IPL 2026 auction: Which Indian batters can get big money? Have a look at top names

Published: Dec 10, 2025, 13:23 IST | Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 13:23 IST
IPL 2026 auction: Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Rahul Tripathi, and Abhinav Manohar are some of the Indian batters who can get big money the at auction which is scheduled for December 16 1 pm (IST) in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
(Photograph: BCCI)
Sarfaraz Khan
Sarfaraz pushed himself into the Indian cricket team on the back of monster domestic performances but finds himself out of favour as of now. The IPL 2026 could be his way back into the national set up.
He's entering the auction at a base price of INR 75 lakh and looks in good touch, having scored two 50-plus scores including a hundred in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).
Overall, he has played 50 matches in IPL, scoring 585 runs at a strike rate of 130. The batter, however, hasn't played in the tournament since appearing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023.
(Photograph: BCCI)
Prithvi Shaw
Like Sarfaraz, Shaw is also out of favour with the BCCI after starting his career with a bang. The batter seems to have overcome his issues of discipline and fitness after moving to Maharashtra from Mumbai before ongoing domestic season.
He enters the auction at a base price of INR 75 lakh with two fifties in the SMAT. In IPL, Shaw was with DC from 2018 to 2024 before falling out of favour with them as well.
He has scored 1,892 matches in 79 IPL matches at a strike rate of 148 and 14 fifty-plus scores.
(Photograph: BCCI)
Yash Dhull
The young batter looks in fine touch post a surgery for a hole in his heart. He enters the auction at a base price of INR 30 lakh and last played in IPL with the DC in 2023. In four matches played, however, he managed only 16 runs with a best of 13.
(Photograph: BCCI)
Rahul Tripathi
Tripathi has been in IPL for eight years now after making his debut in 2017. He last played with CSK in IPL 2025. He has played 100 matches in the tournament for five different teams and scored 2,291 runs at a strike rate of 138 with 12 fifty-plus scores. Tripathi is a handy option in top and middle order and can attract big money than his base price of INR 75 lakh.
(Photograph: BCCI)
Abhinav Manohar
Manohar impressed everyone with his lower-order hitting and ability to finish matches while with Gujarat Titans from IPL 2022 to 2024. In IPL 2025, he teamed up with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) but could not find his form. He's now in auction at a base price of INR 30 lakh and is expected to fetch a higher amount.
As for his record, he has played 20 innings in IPL, scoring 292 runs at a strike rate of 124.