IPL 2026 auction: Top 5 players with INR 2 crore base price who might start bidding war

Five players with a ₹2 crore base price are set to spark major bidding battles at the IPL 2026 auction, with teams eyeing power hitters, all-rounders and strike bowlers who can change games instantly.
David Miller’s hitting power and calm finishing make him a strong pick at a ₹2 crore base price. Teams looking for an experienced middle-order player who can change games in a few overs will keep a close eye on him.
Hasaranga brings control with the ball and useful runs down the order. His wicket-taking skills in the middle overs make him a top target. At ₹2 crore, he offers great value and can fit into many team plans.
Nortje’s pace and strike rate in the powerplay and death overs make him a threat in any format. At a ₹2 crore base price, he could attract strong interest from teams needing a fast bowler who can deliver under pressure.
Jamie Smith has impressed with clean ball-striking and steady batting in pressure situations. His ability to rotate strike and finish well gives him an edge. At ₹2 crore, he could interest teams looking for a reliable young batter.
Venkatesh Iyer offers solid batting at the top and can bowl handy overs when needed. His all-round skills bring balance to any side. With a ₹2 crore base price, he could be a smart pick for several teams.