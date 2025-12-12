LOGIN
IPL 2026 auction: Top 5 players with INR 2 crore base price who might start bidding war

Published: Dec 12, 2025, 20:51 IST | Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 20:51 IST

Five players with a ₹2 crore base price are set to spark major bidding battles at the IPL 2026 auction, with teams eyeing power hitters, all-rounders and strike bowlers who can change games instantly.

David Miller
(Photograph: BCCI)

David Miller’s hitting power and calm finishing make him a strong pick at a ₹2 crore base price. Teams looking for an experienced middle-order player who can change games in a few overs will keep a close eye on him.

Wanindu Hasaranga
(Photograph: BCCI)

Hasaranga brings control with the ball and useful runs down the order. His wicket-taking skills in the middle overs make him a top target. At ₹2 crore, he offers great value and can fit into many team plans.

Anrich Nortje
(Photograph: AFP)

Nortje’s pace and strike rate in the powerplay and death overs make him a threat in any format. At a ₹2 crore base price, he could attract strong interest from teams needing a fast bowler who can deliver under pressure.

Jamie Smith
(Photograph: AFP)

Jamie Smith has impressed with clean ball-striking and steady batting in pressure situations. His ability to rotate strike and finish well gives him an edge. At ₹2 crore, he could interest teams looking for a reliable young batter.

Venkatesh Iyer
(Photograph: AFP)

Venkatesh Iyer offers solid batting at the top and can bowl handy overs when needed. His all-round skills bring balance to any side. With a ₹2 crore base price, he could be a smart pick for several teams.

