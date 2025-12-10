LOGIN
IPL 2026 auction: Top 5 foreign bowlers who can enjoy big pay day

Prashant Talreja
Published: Dec 10, 2025, 19:14 IST | Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 19:14 IST

IPL 2026 auction: Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Adam Milne (New Zealand), Spenser Johnson (Australia), and Josh Tongue (England) could emerge as biggest gainers in foreign bowlers categories on December 16.

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa)
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa)

Base Price - INR 2 crore

The South Africa has played only 14 matches in two IPL seasons (2024 & 2025) but each of 15 wickets has impressed. He comes with raw pace and a mean bouncer and would be on the radar of many teams in the upcoming auction.

Alzarri Joseph (West Indies)
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Alzarri Joseph (West Indies)

Base Price - INR 2 crore

He made a memorable debut with 6/12 while playing for Mumbai Indians in 2019 but has not been able to match his potential since then. He has 21 wickets in 22 IPL matches but overall has 200 T20 wickets in 162 innings.

Adam Milne (New Zealand)
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Adam Milne (New Zealand)

Base Price - INR 2 crore

He has been marred by injuries, playing only 10 IPL matches since first playing the tournament in 2016. When fit, he can bowl in powerplay as well as death that too at good pace. Overall, he has 247 T20 wickets to his name which makes him a sought-after commodity in the auction.

Spenser Johnson (Australia)
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Spenser Johnson (Australia)

Base Price - INR 1.5 crore

He a a typical Aussie speedster with great pace behind him. He impressed in nine IPL matches played but still has a lot to do to become a force in the tournament like he is in BBL.

Josh Tongue (England)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Josh Tongue (England)

Base Price - INR 1 crore

The latest from England's county system, Tongue is tall fast bowler with a great bouncer. He has not yet played in the IPL but has taken 29 wickets in 21 T20 matches played. He'll surely be one of the bowlers on radars of all the teams looking for bowling depth.

