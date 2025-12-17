/IPL 2026 Auction: Check out PBKS final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

The last season’s runners-up, Punjab Kings, did not make too much noise at the recently concluded IPL auction in Abu Dhabi, picking just four players. Let’s check out their final 25 for IPL 2026.
Punjab has as many as five registered batters (all Indians), including their captain and mainstay, Shreyas Iyer. Barring him, the remaining four are Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash and Shashank Singh.
Unlike other teams that have more than two registered glovemen for the upcoming season, PBKS has just two – opener Prabhsimran Singh and Vishnu Vinod.
This team, however, is filled with all-rounders, mostly overseas, including four from Australia itself. While Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly and Ben Dwarshuis are from Down Under, Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan) and South Africa’s Marco Jansen are the remaining two overseas options they have. From India, Punjab has Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge and Priyansh Arya, also an opener.
Punjab has a world-class spinner in Yuzvendra Chahal, alongside two more in Pravin Dubey and Vishal Nishad, bought in the IPL 2026 auction.
Punjab’s pace bowling department is full of match winners and budding stars. While India’s top T20I seamer Arshdeep Singh leads their pace attack, they also have Vyshak Vijaykumar and Yash Thakur among the locals, with New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson and Australia's Xavier Bartlett making up for the overseas quicks.