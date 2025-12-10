/IPL 2026 auction: Meet top 5 Indian all-rounders who can have big pay day

LOGIN
Prashant Talreja
Published: Dec 10, 2025, 14:59 IST | Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 14:59 IST

IPL 2026 auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Tanush Kotian, Syash Prabhudesai, and Hrithik Shokeen can get big bids and huge pay day on December 16 in mini auction in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Venkatesh Iyer
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Venkatesh Iyer

Base Price - INR 2 crore

Iyer was released by KKR ahead of the auction after being bought for INR 23.75 crore at the mega auction last year. He offers batting skills at the top and middle order as well right-arm medium pace to go with captaincy option as well.

In 62 IPL matches, he has scored 1,468 runs at a strike-rate of and taken three wickets in limited opportunities offered.

Deepak Hooda
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Deepak Hooda

Base Price - INR 75 lakh

Hooda has been around since 2015 but has failed to realise the potential. He, however, still offers a solid and attacking batting option to go with his handy off-spin.

in 125 IPL matches, he has scored 1,496 runs at a strike rate of 127 and taken 10 wickets in 34 innings bowled.

Tanush Kotian
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Tanush Kotian

Base Price - 30 lakh

Kotian has been on the radar of Indian national set up after putting up good performance in the domestic circuit for Mumbai. He has played only one IPL so far, scoring 24 runs for Rajasthan Royals.

Overall, he offers solid batting option down the order to go with his off-spin.

Suyash Prabhudesai
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Suyash Prabhudesai

Base Price - 30 lakh

Prabhudesai impressed in his three-year stint from IPL 2022 to 2024 with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He is a batting all-rounder who can bat anywhere in the line-up and offers right-arm medium option in middle overs.

Hrithik Shokeen
5 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Hrithik Shokeen

Base Price - 30 lakh

Shokeen impressed in IPL 2022 and 2023 with Mumbai Indians but did not play the next two seasons. He is a bowling all-rounder with effective off-spinner and handy lower-order batting essential in the IPL.

