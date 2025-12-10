/IPL 2026 auction: Meet top 5 Indian all-rounders who can have big pay day

IPL 2026 auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Tanush Kotian, Syash Prabhudesai, and Hrithik Shokeen can get big bids and huge pay day on December 16 in mini auction in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Base Price - INR 2 crore
Iyer was released by KKR ahead of the auction after being bought for INR 23.75 crore at the mega auction last year. He offers batting skills at the top and middle order as well right-arm medium pace to go with captaincy option as well.
In 62 IPL matches, he has scored 1,468 runs at a strike-rate of and taken three wickets in limited opportunities offered.
Base Price - INR 75 lakh
Hooda has been around since 2015 but has failed to realise the potential. He, however, still offers a solid and attacking batting option to go with his handy off-spin.
in 125 IPL matches, he has scored 1,496 runs at a strike rate of 127 and taken 10 wickets in 34 innings bowled.
Base Price - 30 lakh
Kotian has been on the radar of Indian national set up after putting up good performance in the domestic circuit for Mumbai. He has played only one IPL so far, scoring 24 runs for Rajasthan Royals.
Overall, he offers solid batting option down the order to go with his off-spin.
Base Price - 30 lakh
Prabhudesai impressed in his three-year stint from IPL 2022 to 2024 with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He is a batting all-rounder who can bat anywhere in the line-up and offers right-arm medium option in middle overs.
Base Price - 30 lakh
Shokeen impressed in IPL 2022 and 2023 with Mumbai Indians but did not play the next two seasons. He is a bowling all-rounder with effective off-spinner and handy lower-order batting essential in the IPL.