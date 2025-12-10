/IPL 2026 auction: Meet top 5 Indian all-rounders who can have big pay day

Base Price - INR 2 crore

Iyer was released by KKR ahead of the auction after being bought for INR 23.75 crore at the mega auction last year. He offers batting skills at the top and middle order as well right-arm medium pace to go with captaincy option as well.

In 62 IPL matches, he has scored 1,468 runs at a strike-rate of and taken three wickets in limited opportunities offered.