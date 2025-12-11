/IPL 2026 auction: Meet 5 uncapped Indian players who can get big money

IPL 2026 auction: Tushar Raheja, Salman Nizar, Sairaj Patil, Abhinav Manohar, and Yash Dhull are some of the uncapped Indian players who can get big money come auction day on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Role: Wicketkeeper
Base Price: INR 30 lakh
Tushar Raheja hit the limelight while playing for Tiruppur Tamizhans in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. He scored 488 runs in nine innings at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 186. He also hit five fifties as well 32 sixes and 46 fours.
Role: Batter
Base Price: INR 30 lakh
The Kerala batter lit up the state cricket league (T20) 2025 by scoring 86 not out off just 26 balls. His innings included 11 sixes in last 13 balls of his innings. The teams will be on look out for his heavy hitter in the middle order.
Role: All-rounder
Base Price: INR 30 lakh
The 28-year-old took his time to bloom but in T20 Mumbai League 2025 season, he lit up for Eagle Thane Strikers. He scored 233 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 150 and took seven wickets as well. He's on radar of many IPL teams this auction.
Role: Batter
Base Price: INR 30 lakh
Manohar has already played four seasons in IPL, for Gujarat Titans (2022-24) and SunRisers Hyderabad (2025), but only gotten 27 matches to play. In Karnataka's Maharaja T20 2025, he lit up the tournament with 284 runs in 11 innings at a strike-rate of 165 with 23 fours and 16 sixes.
Role: Batter
Base Price: INR 30 lakh
Dhull is back in form after getting a surgery done for a hole in his heart. In Delhi Premier League 2025, he exploded with 435 runs in eight innings at an average of 87 and a strike-rate of 167. He also hit 53 fours as well as 18 sixes in the tournament.