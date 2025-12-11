LOGIN
IPL 2026 auction: Meet 5 players with most matches in league

Prashant Talreja
Published: Dec 11, 2025, 13:21 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 13:21 IST

IPL 2026 auction: Umesh Yadav (148), David Miller (141), Mayank Agarwal (135), Deepak Hooda (125), and Quinton de Kock (115) are the players in the auction list with most matches in the IPL.

Umesh Yadav (India)
(Photograph: BCCI)

Umesh Yadav (India)

IPL matches - 148

Umesh is playing IPL since 2009/10 season. He started with Delhi Capitals (DC) before moving to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2014-17. He then played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2018 to 2021 before rejoining KKR for IPL 2022 and 2023. In IPL 2024, he played for Gujarat Titans but did not play in IPL 2025. He has 144 wickets to his name in the tournament as well.

David Miller (South Africa)
(Photograph: BCCI)

David Miller (South Africa)

IPL matches - 141

The South African batter has been playing IPL for more than a decade now after first appearing in IPL 2012 for Punjab Kings. He stayed with PBKS till 2019 before moving to Rajasthan Royals for the next two seasons. In 2022, he joined Gujarat Titans and was traded to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for IPL 2025. He has scored 3,077 runs in IPL at a strike-rate of almost 139 with 13 fifties and a ton as well.

Mayank Agarwal (India)
(Photograph: BCCI)

Mayank Agarwal (India)

IPL matches - 131

Mayank Agarwal started playing IPL in 2011 with RCB before moving to DC in 2014. After three seasons, he played 2017 for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS). From IPL 2018 to 2022, he was with Punjab Kings before playing IPL 2023 and 2024 with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). In IPL 2025, he rejoined with RCB. Overall, he has 2,756 runs to his name with 13 fifties and one hundred.

Deepak Hooda (India)
(Photograph: BCCI)

Deepak Hooda (India)

IPL matches - 125

Hooda started his journey with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2015. He played with SRH from IPL 2016 to 2019 before shifting bases to Punjab Kings for the next two seasons. He joined LSG in IPL 2022 before Chennai Super Kings picked him up in IPL 2025. He has scored 1,496 runs and taken 10 wickets in IPL.

Quinton de Kock (South Africa)
(Photograph: BCCI)

Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

IPL matches - 115

The Protea wicketkeeper-batter first started in IPL with SRH in 2013 before moving to DC for the next three seasons. He played for RCB in 2018 and then moved to Mumbai Indians from IPL 2019 to 2021. The next three seasons he played with LSG before KKR picked him for IPL 2025. He has scored 3,309 runs in the IPL so far.

