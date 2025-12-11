/IPL 2026 auction: Meet 5 players with most matches in league

IPL matches - 141

The South African batter has been playing IPL for more than a decade now after first appearing in IPL 2012 for Punjab Kings. He stayed with PBKS till 2019 before moving to Rajasthan Royals for the next two seasons. In 2022, he joined Gujarat Titans and was traded to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for IPL 2025. He has scored 3,077 runs in IPL at a strike-rate of almost 139 with 13 fifties and a ton as well.