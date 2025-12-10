IPL 2026 auction: Meet 5 foreign wicketkeepers who can get huge bids

Base Price - INR 2 crore

England's latest sensation Jamie Smith is featuring in an IPL auction for the first time. He can explode while batting anywhere in the line-up, giving an effective option of flexible batter to any team who goes for him. In T20s, Smith has hit 1,687 runs in 82 innings at a strike-rate of 145. He also has 53 catches and 10 stumpings to his name.