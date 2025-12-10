IPL 2026 auction: Meet 5 foreign wicketkeepers who can get huge bids

IPL 2026 auction: Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Shai Hope (West Indies), Finn Allen (NZ), and Jamie Smith (England) can attract huge bids from franchise on December 16 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Base Price - INR 1 crore
The Protea has been playing the IPL since 2013 and is known for his flamboyant batting up the order. He has played 115 IPL matches for six teams and scored 3,309 runs at a strike-rate of 134 with two tons and 24 fifty-plus scores. Behind the stumps, he has 73 catches and 16 stumpings to his name.
Base Price - INR 1.5 crore
The Afghan is an explosive batter with overall T20 strike-rate of 145. In IPL, he played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2023-25. He scored 363 runs in18 innings at a strike rate of 135 with two fifty plus scores. He also has 17 catches to his name behind the stumps.
Base Price - INR 2 crore
The West Indies skipper has played only one IPL season but boasts good overall T20 numbers. Hope has 5,144 runs in 190 T20 innings to his name at an impressive strike-rate of 130. He also has 91 catches and 15 stumpings to his name.
Base Price - INR 2 crore
The Kiwi has not played a single match in the IPL but it could change in the upcoming season. Overall, he has scored 4,415 T20 runs in 161 matches at a stunning strike-rate of 174.
Base Price - INR 2 crore
England's latest sensation Jamie Smith is featuring in an IPL auction for the first time. He can explode while batting anywhere in the line-up, giving an effective option of flexible batter to any team who goes for him. In T20s, Smith has hit 1,687 runs in 82 innings at a strike-rate of 145. He also has 53 catches and 10 stumpings to his name.