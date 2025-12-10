/IPL 2026 auction: From Madhwal to Mavi - Meet Indian bowlers who can fetch high prices

IPL 2026 auction: Akash Deep, Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Shivam Mavi, and Akash Madhwal are some of the Indian bowlers who can go for big bucks in the auction on December 16.
Base Price: INR 1 crore
Akash Deep is a Test bowler for India but has not been much effective in four IPL seasons he has played. Although the bowler has got just 14 matches to play in the IPL from 2022 to 2025 but this can change in IPL 2026. He offers a the wicket-taking ability to teams and is expected to get good money at the auction.
Base Price: INR 2 core
Ravi Bishnoi is one of the most effective leg spinners in the league with 72 wickets in 77 matches. He enters the auction as one of two Indian players with a base price of INR 2 crore - the maximum limit. His ability to take wickets in the middle overs makes him a smart pick by any team.
Base Price - INR 1 crore
Just like Bishnoi, Chahar is also an effective leggie in the league. He has played 79 matches and taken 75 wickets for four teams since making his IPL debut in 2017. He also has ability to stop runs and take wickets in middle overs, making him a great buy for any team.
Base Price - INR 75 lakh
Mavi emerged as one of India's future bowlers in 2018 but injuries chipped away at his career. The bowler, however, still has age on his side and has been in decent form ahead of the upcoming auction.
In IPL, he has only played for KKR but it can change this season. In 32 matches played, Mavi has taken 32 wickets with a best of 4/21.
Base Price - INR 30 lakh
The uncapped bowler impressed in his maiden season in IPL 2023 when he picked up 14 wickets in eight matches for Mumbai Indians. He then moved to Rajasthan Royals but managed only nine wickets in as many matches across two seasons.
His ability to pick wickets in middle overs as well as bowling yorkers in the death overs makes him a good option to have in the bowling line up.