IPL 2026 auction: From Instagram star to 3-time winner - 5 players shockingly going unsold

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 21:25 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 21:25 IST

Five notable players went unsold in IPL 2026: Karn Sharma, Wiaan Mulder, Izaz Sawaria, Tushar Raheja, and Mujeeb ur Rahman. Franchises passed on these experienced and uncapped talents.

Karn Sharma
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Karn Sharma

Three-time IPL champion with SRH, MI, and CSK, Karn Sharma remains the only player to win titles with three different teams consecutively. Despite his experience and handy leg-spin, he surprisingly went unsold in the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Tushar Raheja
2 / 5
(Photograph: TNCA)

Tushar Raheja

Tushar Raheja lit up the TNPL with his consistent performances and attacking batting. Known for his ability to change games in the middle order, the young prospect unexpectedly went unsold in the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Izaz Sawaria
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Izaz Sawaria

Izaz Sawaria, the 20-year-old leg-spinner from Bidar, gained fame through viral social media bowling reels and praise from Adil Rashid. Despite being an uncapped talent spotted by IPL scouts, he went unsold in the 2026 mini auction.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Afghanistan’s top spinner, Mujeeb ur Rahman, famous for his mystery spin and T20 impact across leagues, surprisingly went unsold. Teams missed out on a proven match-winner capable of breaking partnerships in the middle overs.

Wiaan Mulder
5 / 5
(Photograph: X/Cricket South Africa)

Wiaan Mulder

Wiaan Mulder, the South African all-rounder, shockingly went unsold in the IPL 2026 auction despite his international experience and ability to contribute with both bat and ball. Franchises surprisingly passed on this versatile cricketer.

