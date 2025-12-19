/IPL 2026 auction: Check out SRH final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) look to have one of the strongest squads going into the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. Here's who all made it to their final 25 for IPL 2026.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting group for IPL 2026 is led by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, with support from Aniket Verma and Ravichandran Smaran. The opening combination of Head and Sharma provides stability and consistency at the top of the order, while Aniket Verma adds firepower during the middle overs.
In the wicketkeeping department, SRH have Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan and Salil Arora. Kishan offers calmness and match experience, while Klaasen adds energy with his sharp keeping and attacking style with the bat. This gives the team useful options behind the stumps across the season.
The all-rounders add balance to the side. Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Jack Edwards, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Mavi provide options with both bat and ball, helping the team to change their combination as needed.
SRH’s spin attack features Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Krains Fuletra and Amit Kumar. These bowlers are effective in the middle overs, helping to slow down scoring, especially on surfaces that offers spin.
The fast-bowling unit of SRH features captain Pat Cummins, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, and Jaydev Unadkat. This group of pacers offers a mix of pace, swing and strong death-over skills, making them well suited to different pitches and match situations.