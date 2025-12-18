/IPL 2026 auction: Check out RR final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Rajasthan Royals (RR) look to have one of the strongest squads going into the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. Here's who all made it to their final 25 for IPL 2026.
Rajasthan Royals’ batting group for IPL 2026 is led by Yashasvi Jaiswal, with support from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag and Shubham Dubey. This group of batters offers reliability at the top and plenty of firepower in the middle order.
In the wicketkeeping department, RR have Dhruv Jurel, Ravi Singh and Donovan Ferreira. Jurel offers calmness and match experience, while Ferreira adds energy with his sharp keeping and attacking style with the bat. This gives the team useful options behind the stumps across the season.
The all-rounders add balance to the side. Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and Yudhvir Singh Charak provide options with both bat and ball, helping the team to change their combination as needed.
RR’s spin attack features Ravi Bishnoi, Vignesh Puthur and Yash Raj Punja. These bowlers are effective in the middle overs, helping to slow down scoring, especially on surfaces that offers spin.
The fast-bowling unit is one of RR’s major strengths. Jofra Archer, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Adam Milne, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen and Sandeep Sharma offer a mix of pace, swing and strong death-over skills, making them well suited to different pitches and match situations.