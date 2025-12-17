/IPL 2026 Auction: Check out LSG final squad; batters, bowlers, keepers and more

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has filled all 25 slots ahead of IPL 2026, comprising a team full of match-winners, including top-notch batters, bowlers, keepers and more. Check out their final 25-man squad for the next season.
LSG bought just one specific batter, an uncapped Akshat Raghuwanshi, at the recently concluded auction in Abu Dhabi, making it four in total. The three remaining batters include two from South Africa – Aiden Markram and Matthew Breetzke, and Himmat Singh from India.
The Lucknow-based franchise has keeper-batter Rishabh Pant leading them this season, with the remaining three glovemen being T20 giant, Nicholas Pooran, and two they purchased at the auction - uncapped Mukul Choudhary and Australia’s Josh Inglis.
The Lucknow side is full of all-rounders from across the world, including four from India – Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni and Ayush Badoni, alongside Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and Australian white-ball captain Mitchell Marsh.
Although Hasaranga remains their first-choice spinner despite offering much more than that, LSG has two specialised spinners in M Siddharth and Digvesh Singh.
Much like the all-rounders’ list, LSG’s pace bowling attack is racked with some top-class speedsters, both from India and overseas. While Mohammed Shami is their front-line quick, they also have Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar and Naman Tiwari among the locals, and South African quick Anrich Nortje being the lone foreigner.