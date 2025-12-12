/IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Sunrisers Hyderabad can go for ft Cameron Green, Akash Deep

As the IPL 2026 auction is fast approaching, here's a look at the top five players Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) can bid for. This probable set of players includes Matheesha Pathirana, Cameron Green and Akash Deep
Matheesha Pathirana is one of the best death overs bowlers bidding in IPL 2026 auction. He could be a strong signing for SRH, as pace duo of Pathirana and Eshan Malinga could make trouble for any batting lineup.
Cameron Green can be the all-rounder SRH might target in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. He offers both attacking batting as well as pace bowling option, which makes him a valuable pick.
Venkatesh Iyer is another player SRH might target in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. He has the ability to bat aggressively in the middle overs and also offer some part-time spin. This makes him a clever and useful option for Sunrisers Hyderabad to consider.
Pacer Akash Deep can be a smart pick for the SRH in the auction. After trading Mohammed Shami, SRH lacks Indian pace bowling options and Akash Deep can fill that role well.
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi could be the surprise spin option Sunrisers Hyderabad may target in the IPL 2026 auction.
With Adam Zampa already released and Zeeshan Ansari left as their only frontline spinner, SRH may look for someone with more experience. Bishnoi could be the ideal player to fill that role and strengthen their attack.