/IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Royal Challengers Bengaluru can go for ft Ravi Bishnoi, Gerald Coetzee

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained pacer Yash Dayal for the IPL 2026 season. However, this decision has sparked debate because Dayal is dealing with serious allegations and legal proceedings. He has not played any competitive cricket since the IPL 2025 final, which means RCB may need a replacement option. Akash Madhwal, who has shown good form in previous IPL seasons and was released by Rajasthan Royals, could be a strong option for RCB to strengthen their Indian pace bowling.