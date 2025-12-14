LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Royal Challengers Bengaluru can go for ft Ravi Bishnoi, Gerald Coetzee

IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Royal Challengers Bengaluru can go for ft Ravi Bishnoi, Gerald Coetzee

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 14, 2025, 17:29 IST | Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 17:29 IST

As the IPL 2026 auction is fast approaching, here's a look at the top five players Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) can bid for. This probable set of players includes Matheesha Pathirana, Ravi Bishnoi and Gerald Coetzee

Matheesha Pathirana
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana is one of the best death overs bowlers bidding in IPL 2026 auction. He could be a strong signing for RCB, as pace duo of Pathirana and Hazlewood could make trouble for any batting lineup.

Venkatesh Iyer
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer is another player RCB might target in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. He has the ability to bat aggressively in the middle overs and also offer some part-time spin. This makes him a clever and useful option for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to consider.

Ravi Bishnoi
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi can be the mystery spinner RCB may target in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. With the franchise lacking a frontline spinner, Bishnoi could be an ideal fit to strengthen their bowling attack.

Gerald Coetzee
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Gerald Coetzee

Pacer Gerald Coetzee can be a smart pick for the RCB in the auction. After releasing Lungi Ngidi, the franchise lacks overseas pace bowling options and Coetzee can fill that role well.

Akash Madhwal
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Akash Madhwal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have retained pacer Yash Dayal for the IPL 2026 season. However, this decision has sparked debate because Dayal is dealing with serious allegations and legal proceedings. He has not played any competitive cricket since the IPL 2025 final, which means RCB may need a replacement option. Akash Madhwal, who has shown good form in previous IPL seasons and was released by Rajasthan Royals, could be a strong option for RCB to strengthen their Indian pace bowling.

Trending Photo

Meet top 5 batters with most centuries in 2025, check who tops the list
5

Meet top 5 batters with most centuries in 2025, check who tops the list

From Bondi Beach shooting to Melbourne firebombing: A look at 6 recent antisemitic attacks that shook Australia
9

From Bondi Beach shooting to Melbourne firebombing: A look at 6 recent antisemitic attacks that shook Australia

IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Royal Challengers Bengaluru can go for ft Ravi Bishnoi, Gerald Coetzee
5

IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Royal Challengers Bengaluru can go for ft Ravi Bishnoi, Gerald Coetzee

Yearender 2025: Hollywood films that ruled the box office worldwide
7

Yearender 2025: Hollywood films that ruled the box office worldwide

Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: Kaantha, Vettaiyan, Baahubali- 7 Must-watch movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more
8

Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: Kaantha, Vettaiyan, Baahubali- 7 Must-watch movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more