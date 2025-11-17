/IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Rajasthan Royals can go for ft Faf du Plessis, Ravi Bishnoi

As the IPL 2026 auction is fast approaching, here's a look at the top five players Rajasthan Royals (RR) can bid for. This probable set of players includes Faf du Plessis, Ravi Bishnoi and Rachin Ravindra
After trading Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be looking for an experienced player who can lead the team in the next IPL season. Faf du Plessis, with his leadership skills and powerful batting at the top, could be a perfect fit for them. It will be interesting to see whether RR decides to go after him in the auction or not.
Rachin Ravindra is another player RR might target in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. He offers both attacking batting as well as an off-spin option, which makes him a valuable pick.
Matheesha Pathirana is one of the best death overs bowlers bidding in IPL 2026 auction. He could be a strong signing for RR, as pace trio of Pathirana, Burger and Archer could make trouble for any batting lineup.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is also a good choice, as the franchise needs a strong top-order batter for the team. His wicketkeeping skills and aggressive batting make him a suitable option for the Rajasthan Royals.
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi could be another smart pick for the RR in the auction. After releasing Hasaranga, RR lacks a quality leg-spinner and Bishnoi can fill that role well. He has a strong record of taking wickets in the middle overs.