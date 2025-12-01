LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Lucknow Super Giants can go for ft Lungi Ngidi, Adam Zampa

IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Lucknow Super Giants can go for ft Lungi Ngidi, Adam Zampa

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 01, 2025, 17:42 IST | Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 17:42 IST

As the IPL 2026 auction is fast approaching, here's a look at the top five players Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) can bid for. This probable set of players includes Lungi Ngidi, Adam Zampa and Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana is one of the best death overs bowlers bidding in IPL 2026 auction. He could be a strong signing for LSG, as pace duo of Pathirana and Shami could make trouble for any batting lineup.

Liam Livingstone
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone is another player LSG might target in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. He offers both attacking batting as well as an off-spin option, which makes him a valuable pick.

Lungi Ngidi
3 / 5
(Photograph: PTI)

Lungi Ngidi

Pacer Lungi Ngidi can be a smart pick for the LSG in the auction. After releasing Shamar Joseph, LSG lacks overseas pace bowling options and Ngidi can fill that role well.

Anrich Nortje
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Anrich Nortje

In the coming IPL auction, LSG will be looking for an experienced pacer who can lead the team bowling attack with Mohammed Shami in the next season. Nortje, with his swing bowling could be a perfect fit for them. It will be interesting to see whether LSG decides to go after him in the auction or not.

Adam Zampa
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Adam Zampa

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa could be another smart pick for the LSG in the auction. After releasing Ravi Bishnoi, LSG lacks a quality spinner and Zampa can fill that role well.

Trending Photo

BrahMos missile test: 7 key findings from Indian Army’s latest missile launch in Bay of Bengal
7

BrahMos missile test: 7 key findings from Indian Army’s latest missile launch in Bay of Bengal

India-Russia Summit: Top 10 things to expect from Modi-Putin meeting this week
10

India-Russia Summit: Top 10 things to expect from Modi-Putin meeting this week

From Shubman Gill to KL Rahul, 5 Indian batters with most Test runs in 2025
5

From Shubman Gill to KL Rahul, 5 Indian batters with most Test runs in 2025

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 batters with most hundreds in a single format
5

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 batters with most hundreds in a single format

Rohit tops latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, check where Virat Kohli stands
5

Rohit tops latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, check where Virat Kohli stands