/IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Lucknow Super Giants can go for ft Lungi Ngidi, Adam Zampa

As the IPL 2026 auction is fast approaching, here's a look at the top five players Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) can bid for. This probable set of players includes Lungi Ngidi, Adam Zampa and Matheesha Pathirana
Matheesha Pathirana is one of the best death overs bowlers bidding in IPL 2026 auction. He could be a strong signing for LSG, as pace duo of Pathirana and Shami could make trouble for any batting lineup.
Liam Livingstone is another player LSG might target in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. He offers both attacking batting as well as an off-spin option, which makes him a valuable pick.
Pacer Lungi Ngidi can be a smart pick for the LSG in the auction. After releasing Shamar Joseph, LSG lacks overseas pace bowling options and Ngidi can fill that role well.
In the coming IPL auction, LSG will be looking for an experienced pacer who can lead the team bowling attack with Mohammed Shami in the next season. Nortje, with his swing bowling could be a perfect fit for them. It will be interesting to see whether LSG decides to go after him in the auction or not.
Leg-spinner Adam Zampa could be another smart pick for the LSG in the auction. After releasing Ravi Bishnoi, LSG lacks a quality spinner and Zampa can fill that role well.