/IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Gujarat Titans can go for ft Matheesha Pathirana, Daryl Mitchell

As the IPL 2026 auction is fast approaching, here's a look at the top five players Gujarat Titans (GT) can bid for. This probable set of players includes Matheesha Pathirana, Daryl Mitchell and Liam Livingstone
Matheesha Pathirana is one of the best death overs bowlers bidding in IPL 2026 auction. He could be a strong signing for GT, as pace duo of Pathirana and Rabada could make trouble for any batting lineup.
Liam Livingstone is another player GT might target in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. He offers both attacking batting as well as an off-spin option, which makes him a valuable pick.
Pacer Lungi Ngidi can be a smart pick for the GT in the auction. After releasing Gerald Coetzee, GT lacks overseas pace bowling options and Ngidi can fill that role well.
Venkatesh Iyer can be the all-rounder GT may target in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. He has the ability to bat aggressively in the middle overs and also offer some part-time spin. This makes him a clever and useful option for Gujarat Titans to consider.
After trading Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians, GT lacks an attacking middle-order batter and Mitchell can fill that role well.