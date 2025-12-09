LOGIN
IPL 2026 auction: 5 Indian players with highest base price

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 09, 2025, 17:49 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 17:49 IST

As the IPL 2026 auction is fast approaching, here's a look at the top five Indian players with highest base price. 

Venkatesh Iyer - INR 2 crore
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Venkatesh Iyer - INR 2 crore

Venkatesh Iyer is the player many franchises may target in the upcoming IPL auction. He has the ability to bat aggressively in the middle overs and also offer some part-time spin. This makes him a clever and useful option for teams to consider.

Ravi Bishnoi - INR 2 crore
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravi Bishnoi - INR 2 crore

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi could be another smart pick for the teams in the upcoming IPL auction. Bishnoi has a strong record of taking wickets in the middle overs.

Umesh Yadav - INR 1.5 crore
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Umesh Yadav - INR 1.5 crore

Veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav is another strong contender teams are likely to target in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. Yadav has the ability to take crucial wickets in middle overs and can also be very useful in the death overs

Akash Deep - INR 1 crore
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Akash Deep - INR 1 crore

Pacer Akash Deep can be a smart pick for any franchise which lacks depth Indian bowlers. He has the ability to offer both good pace and Yorkers in the middle and death overs.

Rahul Chahar - INR 1 crore
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rahul Chahar - INR 1 crore

Rahul Chahar is one of the best leg-spinners to bid for in IPL 2026 auction. He could be a strong signing for any franchise as he has the skills to make trouble for any batting lineup.

