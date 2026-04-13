/IPL 2026 | 4 matches each - KKR still waiting for a win while RR stay unbeaten - check how teams stack

Rajasthan Royals remain the only team to win all four matches while PBKS have three wins and one no-result. KKR, on the other hand, are still searching for first win. Check how all the teams stack up after four matches each
Matches - 4
Wins - 4
Loss - 0
Points - 8
Best team in the tournament so far with 100 per cent win record in four matches played. Rajasthan Royals are a true early contender of winning IPL 2026, thanks to explosive openers in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal as well as firing bowlers in Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, and Ravi Bishnoi.
Matches - 4
Wins - 3
Loss - 0
No Result - 1
Points - 7
The IPL 2025 runners have started the campaign with some sensational chasing, winning all three games while batting second. While PBKS are yet to be tested when defending a total, the side seems to have picked up from where they left last season - at the very top.
Matches - 4
Wins - 3
Loss - 1
Points - 6
The defending champions have been on song so far, winning three of our games played, barring against Rajasthan Royals. RCB batters are in fine touch, specially the top order while their bowlers are getting the job done whenever asked, defending two times out of three they have bowled second.
Matches - 4
Wins - 2
Loss - 2
Points - 4
DC started the season with two wins on the trot but faced two losses in the next two games, also while chasing. They could have had three wins if not for David Miller, who denied a score-levelling single vs GT and DC went on to lose by 1 run.
Matches - 4
Wins - 2
Loss - 2
Points - 4
Juxtaposed to Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans started their season with two back-to-back losses before winning the next two matches. The team is coming together with Prasidh Krishna emerging as their star player of the season so far.
Matches - 4
Wins - 2
Loss - 2
Points - 4
Lucknow Super Giants have had a see-saw season so far. They started with a loss, won the next two matches, and then lost the last game played - making it two wins and two losses in four games.
Matches - 4
Wins - 1
Loss - 3
Points - 2
SRH have not been able to get going in IPL 2026 as of now. They lost the opening match to RCB by 6 wickets before winning against KKR by 65 runs. But, they lost the next matches against LSG and PBKS, respectively to leave their season more in gloom than happy.
Matches - 4
Wins - 1
Loss - 3
Points - 2
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians started their campaign with a win in first match after over a decade but nothing has gone right for them after that. In the three matches played post the opening match win, Mumbai Indians have lost three, leaving more questions than answers going ahead.
Matches - 4
Wins - 1
Loss - 3
Points - 2
Chennai Super Kings, also five-time winners like Mumbai, started the campaign with three consecutive losses. They eventually got their first win in the fourth match played, beating Delhi Capitals by 23 runs.
Matches - 4
Wins - 0
Loss - 3
No Result - 1
Points -1
The three-time champions are still searching for their first win of the season after four matches. They have lost three while one ended in no result - giving them their only point of the season. KKR are short on bowlers and they must find the answers soon.