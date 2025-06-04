/IPL 2025 | Most runs, wickets, emerging player, fairplay award. Check complete list

Published: Jun 04, 2025, 16:50 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 16:50 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their maiden IPL title on Tuesday (June 3). Let us have a look at all the award winners of the season.
1 / 11
(Photograph:BCCI)
Champions
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs on Tuesday (June 3) in Ahmedabad to lift their first ever IPL trophy. After scoring a below par score of 190, they managed to defend it and claim the silverware.
2 / 11
(Photograph:BCCI)
Runners-Up
Punjab Kings (PBKS) ended on the losing side in the summit clash as they failed to chase down the target of 191 in 20 overs. PBKS fought with all their tooth and nail but failed short by just six runs.
3 / 11
(Photograph:BCCI)
Emerging player of the Season
Gujarat Titans opening batter was named the 'Emerging Player of the Season'. The left handed batter notched up 759 runs in 15 innings, helping his side to reach the playoffs.
4 / 11
(Photograph:BCCI)
Super striker of the season
Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned everyone with his explosive batting in IPL 2025. The 14-year-old IPL sensation hit a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur. He ended up scored 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.
5 / 11
(Photograph:BCCI)
Orange cap
Sai Sudharsan acquired the Orange cap of the season. In 15 matches, he amassed 759 runs including one century and six half centuries. He batted brilliantly with an amazing strike rate of 156.
6 / 11
Purple cap
Gujarat Titans pace spearhead, Prasidh Krishna bagged the purple cap of IPL 2025. He picked 25 wickets in 15 outings with a decent economy of 8.27.
7 / 11
Most sixes
Nichloas Pooran hammered 40 sixes in 14 games this season. In a league game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden, he hit eight sixes and bought Kolkata bowlers under their feet.
8 / 11
(Photograph:BCCI)
Most fours
Sai Sudharsan bagged another award for hitting most fours (88) this season. Interestingly, he also smashed 12 fours in an innings where Gujarat Titans (GT) had chased down 200 plus score against Delhi Capitals (DC) without even losing a wicket.
9 / 11
(Photograph:BCCI)
Most dot balls
Pacer Mohammed Siraj delivered the most dot balls this season. In 15 outings, he bowled 151 dot balls and kept things tight with a decent economy of 9.24
10 / 11
(Photograph:BCCI)
Most valuable player (MVP)
Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar was rewarded with the Most valuable player (MVP) of the season. In every inning of IPL 2025, he crossed the 25 run mark and scored 717 runs for MI
11 / 11
(Photograph:BCCI)
Fairplay award
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the Fairplay award of the season. However, it was a season to forget for CSK as they finished at the bottom of points table, for the first time ever in IPL history.