LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /IPL 2025 | Most runs, wickets, emerging player, fairplay award. Check complete list

IPL 2025 | Most runs, wickets, emerging player, fairplay award. Check complete list

Umang
Authored By Umang
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 16:50 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 16:50 IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their maiden IPL title on Tuesday (June 3). Let us have a look at all the award winners of the season.

Champions
1 / 11
(Photograph:BCCI)

Champions

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs on Tuesday (June 3) in Ahmedabad to lift their first ever IPL trophy. After scoring a below par score of 190, they managed to defend it and claim the silverware.
Runners-Up
2 / 11
(Photograph:BCCI)

Runners-Up

Punjab Kings (PBKS) ended on the losing side in the summit clash as they failed to chase down the target of 191 in 20 overs. PBKS fought with all their tooth and nail but failed short by just six runs.
Emerging player of the Season
3 / 11
(Photograph:BCCI)

Emerging player of the Season

Gujarat Titans opening batter was named the 'Emerging Player of the Season'. The left handed batter notched up 759 runs in 15 innings, helping his side to reach the playoffs.
Super striker of the season
4 / 11
(Photograph:BCCI)

Super striker of the season

Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned everyone with his explosive batting in IPL 2025. The 14-year-old IPL sensation hit a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur. He ended up scored 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.
Orange cap
5 / 11
(Photograph:BCCI)

Orange cap

Sai Sudharsan acquired the Orange cap of the season. In 15 matches, he amassed 759 runs including one century and six half centuries. He batted brilliantly with an amazing strike rate of 156.
Purple cap
6 / 11

Purple cap

Gujarat Titans pace spearhead, Prasidh Krishna bagged the purple cap of IPL 2025. He picked 25 wickets in 15 outings with a decent economy of 8.27.
Most sixes
7 / 11

Most sixes

Nichloas Pooran hammered 40 sixes in 14 games this season. In a league game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden, he hit eight sixes and bought Kolkata bowlers under their feet.
Most fours
8 / 11
(Photograph:BCCI)

Most fours

Sai Sudharsan bagged another award for hitting most fours (88) this season. Interestingly, he also smashed 12 fours in an innings where Gujarat Titans (GT) had chased down 200 plus score against Delhi Capitals (DC) without even losing a wicket.
Most dot balls
9 / 11
(Photograph:BCCI)

Most dot balls

Pacer Mohammed Siraj delivered the most dot balls this season. In 15 outings, he bowled 151 dot balls and kept things tight with a decent economy of 9.24
Most valuable player (MVP)
10 / 11
(Photograph:BCCI)

Most valuable player (MVP)

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar was rewarded with the Most valuable player (MVP) of the season. In every inning of IPL 2025, he crossed the 25 run mark and scored 717 runs for MI
Fairplay award
11 / 11
(Photograph:BCCI)

Fairplay award

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the Fairplay award of the season. However, it was a season to forget for CSK as they finished at the bottom of points table, for the first time ever in IPL history.

Trending Photo

IPL 2025 | Most runs, wickets, emerging player, fairplay award. Check complete list
11

IPL 2025 | Most runs, wickets, emerging player, fairplay award. Check complete list

What is 'dangerous fungus' smuggled by Chinese nationals into US: All about head blight disease it causes
6

What is 'dangerous fungus' smuggled by Chinese nationals into US: All about head blight disease it causes

Love conspiracy theories?: Here are 6 must-watch movies
7

Love conspiracy theories?: Here are 6 must-watch movies

SpaceX flight 9 marks progress toward Moon and Mars goals (See photos)
7

SpaceX flight 9 marks progress toward Moon and Mars goals (See photos)

How hyper-intelligent AI is transforming daily life in 2025
7

How hyper-intelligent AI is transforming daily life in 2025