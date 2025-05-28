LOGIN

IPL 2025 league stage stats: Most runs, wickets, highest scores and more. Check everything inside

Umang
Edited By Umang
Published: May 28, 2025, 17:24 IST | Updated: May 28, 2025, 17:24 IST

As the IPL playoffs are scheduled to begin on Friday (30 May) with RCB locking horns with PBKS for the Qualifier 1 game. Let's relive the top stats from the league stage.

The league stage of IPL 2025 delivered fireworks with both bat and ball. From jaw-dropping sixes to stunning bowling spells, let’s take a look at the phenomenal stats that lit up the season.
SunRisers Hyderabad scored a mammoth total of 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, setting the highest team total of the IPL 2025 league stage. Interestingly, this insane hitting came in just the second game of the tournament.
Abhishek Sharma smashed a sensational 141 off just 55 balls for SunRisers Hyderabad, making it the highest individual score of IPL 2025. His fearless knock included 14 fours and 10 sixes in a batting masterclass.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Noor Ahmed picked up 24 wickets in 14 games. He troubled batters with quick turns and tight lines, finishing as the top wicket-taker of the IPL 2025 league stage.
Mitchell Starc delivered a fiery spell of 5/35 for Delhi Capitals against SRH. It stood out as the best bowling figure in IPL 2025’s league stage and reprieved everyone of his world-class pace bowling.
GT openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan stitched an unbeaten 205-run partnership against DC. It was the biggest stand of IPL 2025 and proved how destructive the GT duo can be when they get going.
Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan was rock solid at the top, scoring 679 runs in 14 matches. With five fifties and a hundred, he became the highest run-getter in the league stage of IPL 2025.

