IPL 2025 league stage stats: Most runs, wickets, highest scores and more. Check everything inside

Published: May 28, 2025, 17:24 IST | Updated: May 28, 2025, 17:24 IST
As the IPL playoffs are scheduled to begin on Friday (30 May) with RCB locking horns with PBKS for the Qualifier 1 game. Let's relive the top stats from the league stage.
(Photograph:BCCI)
IPL league stage comes to an end
The league stage of IPL 2025 delivered fireworks with both bat and ball. From jaw-dropping sixes to stunning bowling spells, let’s take a look at the phenomenal stats that lit up the season.
(Photograph:BCCI)
1. Highest team total of IPL 2025
SunRisers Hyderabad scored a mammoth total of 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, setting the highest team total of the IPL 2025 league stage. Interestingly, this insane hitting came in just the second game of the tournament.
(Photograph:BCCI)
2. Highest Individual Score
Abhishek Sharma smashed a sensational 141 off just 55 balls for SunRisers Hyderabad, making it the highest individual score of IPL 2025. His fearless knock included 14 fours and 10 sixes in a batting masterclass.
(Photograph:BCCI)
3. Most Wickets
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Noor Ahmed picked up 24 wickets in 14 games. He troubled batters with quick turns and tight lines, finishing as the top wicket-taker of the IPL 2025 league stage.
(Photograph:BCCI)
4. Best Bowling in an Innings
Mitchell Starc delivered a fiery spell of 5/35 for Delhi Capitals against SRH. It stood out as the best bowling figure in IPL 2025’s league stage and reprieved everyone of his world-class pace bowling.
(Photograph:BCCI)
5. Highest Partnership by Runs
GT openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan stitched an unbeaten 205-run partnership against DC. It was the biggest stand of IPL 2025 and proved how destructive the GT duo can be when they get going.
(Photograph:BCCI)
6. Most Runs in League Stage
Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan was rock solid at the top, scoring 679 runs in 14 matches. With five fifties and a hundred, he became the highest run-getter in the league stage of IPL 2025.