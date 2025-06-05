/IPL 2025: Who earned what? Prize money for winners, runners up, orange cap, purple cap and more

Published: Jun 05, 2025, 23:40 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 23:40 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) claimed their maiden IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs on Tuesday (June 3). Let's have a look at the IPL awards and their whopping prize money.
1 / 9
(Photograph:BCCI)
Winners
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs on Tuesday (June 3) in Ahmedabad to lift their first-ever IPL trophy. After scoring a below-par score of 190, they managed to defend it and claim the silverware. The historic triumph also earned them a handsome $2.4 million (₹20 crore) in prize money.
2 / 9
(Photograph:BCCI)
Runners-Up
Punjab Kings (PBKS) ended on the losing side in the summit clash as they failed to chase down the target of 191 in 20 overs. Despite a spirited fight, they fell short by just six runs. Their impressive run throughout the season still brought them a reward of $1.5 million (₹13 crore) as runners-up.
3 / 9
(Photograph:BCCI)
Qualifier
Mumbai Indians concluded their campaign after losing to PBKS in Qualifier 2 held in Ahmedabad. The five-time champions had a remarkable turnaround after winning just one of their first five games. Their comeback paid off as they reached the playoffs and secured $843,000 (₹7 crore) in prize money.
4 / 9
(Photograph:BCCI)
Eliminator
Gujarat Titans (GT) had a strong start to the season but faltered near the end. After back-to-back league losses, they were knocked out by Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator in New Chandigarh. Their journey ended with $783,000 (₹6.5 crore) in earnings.
5 / 9
(Photograph:BCCI)
Most valuable player (MVP)
Suryakumar Yadav was the most consistent batter this season for Mumbai Indians (MI), crossing the 25-run mark in every innings and compiling 717 runs overall. His consistency earned him Most valuable player (MVP), along with $12,000 (₹10 lakhs) in prize money.
6 / 9
(Photograph:BCCI)
Orange cap
Sai Sudharsan from Gujarat Titans (GT) scored 759 runs with a century and six fifties. That performance earned him the Orange cap and brought him $12,000 (₹10 lakhs).
7 / 9
(Photograph:BCCI)
Purple Cap
Gujarat Titans also had a bowling hero in Prasidh Krishna, who claimed the Purple Cap by picking up 25 wickets in 15 matches. His sharp pace and control earned him $12,000 (₹10 lakhs).
8 / 9
(Photograph:BCCI)
Emerging player of the Season
One of the biggest positives for GT was their young opening batter Sai Sudharsan, who claimed the 'Emerging Player of the Season' award. The left-hander piled up 759 runs across 15 innings. His phenomenal performance earned him $24,000 (₹20 lakhs).
9 / 9
(Photograph:BCCI)
Most dot balls
Mohammed Siraj from Gujarat Titans (GT) delivered 151 dot balls in 15 outings. He played a key role in keeping opposition scores in check and his control with the new ball earned him $12,000 (₹10 lakhs) for bowling the most dot balls.