IPL 2025: Who earned what? Prize money for winners, runners up, orange cap, purple cap and more

Published: Jun 05, 2025, 23:40 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 23:40 IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) claimed their maiden IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs on Tuesday (June 3). Let's have a look at the IPL awards and their whopping prize money.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs on Tuesday (June 3) in Ahmedabad to lift their first-ever IPL trophy. After scoring a below-par score of 190, they managed to defend it and claim the silverware. The historic triumph also earned them a handsome $2.4 million (₹20 crore) in prize money.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) ended on the losing side in the summit clash as they failed to chase down the target of 191 in 20 overs. Despite a spirited fight, they fell short by just six runs. Their impressive run throughout the season still brought them a reward of $1.5 million (₹13 crore) as runners-up.
Mumbai Indians concluded their campaign after losing to PBKS in Qualifier 2 held in Ahmedabad. The five-time champions had a remarkable turnaround after winning just one of their first five games. Their comeback paid off as they reached the playoffs and secured $843,000 (₹7 crore) in prize money.
Gujarat Titans (GT) had a strong start to the season but faltered near the end. After back-to-back league losses, they were knocked out by Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator in New Chandigarh. Their journey ended with $783,000 (₹6.5 crore) in earnings.
Suryakumar Yadav was the most consistent batter this season for Mumbai Indians (MI), crossing the 25-run mark in every innings and compiling 717 runs overall. His consistency earned him Most valuable player (MVP), along with $12,000 (₹10 lakhs) in prize money.
Sai Sudharsan from Gujarat Titans (GT) scored 759 runs with a century and six fifties. That performance earned him the Orange cap and brought him $12,000 (₹10 lakhs).
Gujarat Titans also had a bowling hero in Prasidh Krishna, who claimed the Purple Cap by picking up 25 wickets in 15 matches. His sharp pace and control earned him $12,000 (₹10 lakhs).
One of the biggest positives for GT was their young opening batter Sai Sudharsan, who claimed the 'Emerging Player of the Season' award. The left-hander piled up 759 runs across 15 innings. His phenomenal performance earned him $24,000 (₹20 lakhs).
Mohammed Siraj from Gujarat Titans (GT) delivered 151 dot balls in 15 outings. He played a key role in keeping opposition scores in check and his control with the new ball earned him $12,000 (₹10 lakhs) for bowling the most dot balls.

