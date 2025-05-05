Advertisment
Photos

IPL 2025: 6 bowlers with most runs conceded; number 3 will shock you!

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

From Jofra Archer to Pat Cummins, here are IPL 2025’s six most expensive bowling spells, with three Indian pacers included in the unwanted list.

Authored by: Umang Bafna
1. Jofra Archer (RR)
1. Jofra Archer (RR)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) speedster, Jofra Archer has recorded the worst figures in IPL 2025. He conceded 76 runs in his four overs against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

2. Mohammed Shami (SRH)

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami gave away 75 runs without a wicket against the Punjab Kings.

3. Khaleel Ahmed (CSK)

Left-arm pacer from CSK, Khaleel Ahmed, had a bad outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 3, where he was smashed for 65 runs in three overs.

4. Mayank Yadav LSG)

LSG's young pace bowler Mayank Yadav couldn’t find his rhythm against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala. Despite his sheer pace, he gave away 60 runs in 4 overs without taking a wicket.

5. Pat Cummins (SRH)

SRH captain Pat Cummins had an awful day against the Rajasthan Royals, where he was hammered all over the park. He conceded 60 from his four overs

6. Trent Boult (MI)

Although Trent Boult picked up 2 wickets against RCB, that didn’t stop RCB batter from smashing him for 57 runs off his 4 overs

