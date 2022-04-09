IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad register first points of the season with win over Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings for their maiden win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with Abhishek Sharma scoring a brilliant half century to guide them to victory.
Chennai Super Kings did not start well as Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad both failed to score big against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
(Photograph:Others)
T Natarajan and Washington Sundar took two wickets each as Chennai Super Kings struggled to score runs and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.
Moeen Ali was the top scorer for Chennai Super Kings with 48 off 35 balls as Chennai Super Kings managed to reach 154/7 in 20 overs.
Abhishek Sharma scored a brilliant half century and 30-plus scores from Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi was enough to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory.
This was the first win of the tournament for Sunrisers Hyderabad while Chennai Super Kings extended their losing run to four matches.