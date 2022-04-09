IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad register first points of the season with win over Chennai Super Kings

Written By: Wion Web Desk

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings for their maiden win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with Abhishek Sharma scoring a brilliant half century to guide them to victory.

Chennai Super Kings | Photo: IPL |

Chennai Super Kings did not start well as Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad both failed to score big against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

(Photograph:Others)

Natarajan | Photo: IPL |

T Natarajan and Washington Sundar took two wickets each as Chennai Super Kings struggled to score runs and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

(Photograph:Others)

Moeen Ali | Photo: IPL |

Moeen Ali was the top scorer for Chennai Super Kings with 48 off 35 balls as Chennai Super Kings managed to reach 154/7 in 20 overs.

(Photograph:Others)

Abhishek Sharma | Photo: IPL |

Abhishek Sharma scored a brilliant half century and 30-plus scores from Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi was enough to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory.

(Photograph:Others)

Sunrisers Hyderabad | Photo: IPL |

This was the first win of the tournament for Sunrisers Hyderabad while Chennai Super Kings extended their losing run to four matches.

(Photograph:Others)

