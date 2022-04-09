IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore register comfortable victory over Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore rode a brilliant batting performance from Anuj Rawat and a tidy show from the bowlers to beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets to extend their winning run in the Indian Premier League.
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan started the innings well as the duo added 50 runs for the opening wicket for Mumbai Indians.
Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel took two wickets each while Akash Deep took one as Mumbai Indians kept losing wicket at regular intervals.
Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings with 68 off 37 deliveries to take Mumbai Indians to a competitive total of 151/6 in 20 overs.
Mumbai Indians never looked in control as Anuj Rawat scored a brilliant half century and Virat Kohli made 48 off 36 balls to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory.
This was Royal Challengers Bangalore's third win of the tournament while Mumbai Indians extended their losing run to four matches.