IPL 2022 mega auction: Veteran Indian players who might go unsold

Rahane is the 12th-highest run-getter in the IPL history. However, he got only a few chances for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the past two seasons. With him not being a part of India's limited-overs line-up since early 2018 and also being on the cusp of losing his Test spot, Rahane might go unsold in the mega auction.
(Photograph:Others)
Ishant Sharma | Photo - IPL
Ishant Sharma | Base price: INR 15 million
Ishant has played only four games in the last two IPL seasons, while representing DC. Having picked only one wicket in the last two years in IPL, the Indian speedster might go unsold in the mega auction in Bengaluru.
(Photograph:Others)
Kedar Jadhav | Photo - IPL
Kedar Jadhav | Base price: INR 10 million
At a base price of INR 10 million, i.e. Rs 1 crore, Kedar might also face rejection in the forthcoming auction proceedings. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player has had an ordinary run in IPL in the last few years and hardly appeared in the scheme of things for Kane Williamson-led SRH in IPL 2021 before being released.
(Photograph:Others)
Piyush Chawla | Photo - IPL
Piyush Chawla | Base price - INR 10 million
The former CSK, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) player is likely to go unsold with a base price of INR 10 million. For the unversed, he is the fourth-highest wicket-taker (157 scalps) in the tournament-history. However, he is well past his prime.