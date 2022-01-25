IPL 2022 mega auction: Veteran Indian players who might go unsold

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, here are some top Indian players who might go unsold in the auction proceedings:

Ajinkya Rahane | Photo | IPL

Ajinkya Rahane - Base price of INR 10 million

Rahane is the 12th-highest run-getter in the IPL history. However, he got only a few chances for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the past two seasons. With him not being a part of India's limited-overs line-up since early 2018 and also being on the cusp of losing his Test spot, Rahane might go unsold in the mega auction.

(Photograph:Others)