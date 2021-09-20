IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo shine: Here are key moments of CSK vs MI thrilling clash

Dhoni opted to bat first

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat. For CSK, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo and Josh Hazlewood are the four foreigners playing in the match.

MI's regular skipper Rohit Sharma missed the clash due to a knee niggle he had sustained during the recent England tour.

The team was being led by Kieron Pollard as the team's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also missed the blockbuster clash.

