IPL 2021: Rishabh's Delhi fly high, Rohit's Mumbai falter - A look at DC vs MI clash in pics

Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets in a low-scoring Indian Premier League thriller here on Saturday (October 2).
Mumbai Indians managed only 129 for 8 and DC, who have already qualified for the Play-offs, surpassed the target in 19.1 overs with a six from Ravichandran Ashwin (20 not out) which sealed the issue.
Rishabh Pant on 'hard-fought' win
After the match, the winning captain Rishabh Pant said, "Whenever you play in Sharjah, you know the wicket will play differently from other venues, so this is a hard-fought victory."
Delhi now eye a top-two finish at the end of the league stage in the Twenty20 tournament.
'Avesh is the find of the season'
Delhi Capitals bowlers stole the show, especially Avesh Khan with a bowling figure of 3-15. Pant hailed Avesh, saying the pacer is the find of this years IPL for his side.
"Avesh is the find of the season for us. But at Delhi Capitals, we learn from our mistakes and pick up. We have to solidify our batting. Stoinis should be fine in a few days, and that will be good for us," Pant said after the match.
That yorker...
Avesh dismissed Mumbai Indian's all-rounder Hardik Pandya with a toe-crushing yorker that stole the show.
Hardik, who was expecting a short ball but Avesh stunned the batter with an outrageous yorker that thrashed his stumps.
Hardik could only manage 17 off 18 balls before being dismissed by the right-arm pacer.
DC's bowling
Khan and spinner Axar Patel took three wickets each to help restrict five-time champions Mumbai to 129-8.
Khan, who shared the new ball with pace partner Anrich Nortje, took down Sharma in his first over after Delhi elected to field first and later Patel rattled the top order with his left-arm spin.
Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 33 but the rest of the Mumbai batting faltered against a disciplined bowling attack.
Delhi Capitals' batting
Delhi Capitals were off to a poor start as opener Shikhar Dhawan (8) got run out in the second over of the innings, courtesy of a brilliant piece of fielding by Pollard.
Steven Smith came to bat next and joined another DC opener, Prithvi Shaw, in the middle. However, Shaw also didn't spend much time at the crease and was dismissed by Krunal Pandya.
Captain Rishabh Pant
Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant entered the field and began his innings with a boundary. Both Pant and Smith tried to rebuild the Delhi innings and during that process, the Australian cricketer hit a six off Bumrah's delivery. Nathan Coulter-Nile dismissed Smith.
Calm Shreyas Iyer
Pant and Shreyas Iyer tried to build a partnership. But, to play aggressively, Pant (26) got out to Jayant Yadav. DC then lost Axar Patel, who was trapped in front of the stumps by Boult.
Iyer (33 not out ) was losing partners from the other end, but he remained calm and found a suitable partner in Ravichandran Ashwin (20 not out).
The pair calmly knocked down the required runs, building a crucial unbroken 39-run stand to take DC to victory.
Optimistic Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai have lost three of their four matches in the revived IPL in the United Arab Emirates.
They need to win their remaining two games to have any chance of making the play-offs which will feature four teams fighting for a place in the final.
"If your batters aren't going to post runs on the board, it will be difficult to win games," said Sharma.
"We are not playing to our potential. Hopefully in the next two games, we play the way we are known for."