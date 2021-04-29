IPL 2021- Prithvi Shaw storms Delhi Capitals past Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw kicked off the chase of 155 runs in some style after smashing six consecutive boundaries in the first over against Kolkata Knight Riders. Shaw became the second batsman in IPL history to do so. He achieved it against Shivam Mavi, who conceded 25 runs in the first over as the first ball was wide.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Quickfire 50 for Shaw (Photo: IPL)
Shaw joined his current DC teammate Ajinkya Rahane to the elite list of batsmen who smashed six consecutive boundaries.
(Photograph:Twitter)
DC go on second spot! (Photo: IPL)
The opening partners (Dhawan and Shaw) put up 132-run stand. Shaw brought up a quickfire 50.
Skipper Pant's cameo and Marcus Stoinis took Delhi over the line. With this win, Delhi Capitals move to second spot in the points table.