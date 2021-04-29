IPL 2021- Prithvi Shaw storms Delhi Capitals past Kolkata Knight Riders

4,4,4,4,4,4: Prithvi Shaw's smash-fest (Photo: IPL)

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw kicked off the chase of 155 runs in some style after smashing six consecutive boundaries in the first over against Kolkata Knight Riders. Shaw became the second batsman in IPL history to do so. He achieved it against Shivam Mavi, who conceded 25 runs in the first over as the first ball was wide.

(Photograph:Twitter)