Suryakumar Yadav shines again (Photo: IPL)

While Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blistering half-century, 56 off 36 balls, others struggled against a well-oiled KKR unit which was used to its optimum by skipper Morgan.

Mumbai Indians ended up posting 152/10 after Krunal Pandya’s 15 off 9 at the death. For KKR, Andre Russell ended up with a five-wicket-haul to complete the best bowling figures by a KKR bowler against the Mumbai franchise.

(Photograph:Twitter)