'RCB getting into the groove'

RCB skipper Kohli hailed team's performance as he said, "We have come back strongly in two games back-to-back with the ball which is a great sign. In T20 cricket if you can hold nerve with the ball, it means you are heading in the right direction. We came back and dominated."

Kohli (25) and Devdutt Padikkal (22) gave the team a required start for the opening wicket, laying the foundation for the chase.

"Everything is coming along nicely and people are making contributions at the right time. We were blown away completely in game one, we took it as a positive. You need to be up with the pace of the tournament. We are getting into the groove at the right stage of the tournament," he added.

(Photograph:ANI)