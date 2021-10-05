IPL 2021: From Ruturaj Gaikwad to Avesh Khan! 5 most impressive performances by youngsters

Venkatesh Iyer played a sublime knock of 53 runs against Mumbai Indians in his second game for KKR this season.
It was a quickfire knock from the youngster, who has taken the season by a storm with his performances. Iyer's 53 was laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes, helping KKR win by seven wickets.
(Photograph:ANI)
Prithvi Shaw 82 against Kolkata Knight Riders
Prithvi Shaw slammed a scintillating knock of 82 runs from 41 balls including 11 Fours and 3 Sixes against KKR.
The match-winning knock from Prithvi Shaw sealed the match for Delhi Capitals. He had started the Innings with 6 consecutive boundaries.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 101* in 60 against Rajasthan Royals
Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an Incredible 101* runs from 59 balls including 9 fours and 5 sixes against RR. His First IPL Hundred.
Ruturaj displayed his exquisite strokeplay, which received appreciation from the cricketing world. He only played 14 dot balls.
(Photograph:PTI)
Avesh Khan 3 for 15 against Mumbai Indians
Avesh Khan took three wickets against Mumbai Indians with an economical spell, conceding 15 runs only. He took important wickets of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.
He helped Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians to a small total of 129/8 in 20 overs.
(Photograph:PTI)
Devdutt Padikkal 101* in 52 balls against Rajastha Royals
Padikkal set the tone for RCB's chase with a brilliant century off only 51 deliveries against RR. He hit 6 sixes and 11 fours in his splendid knock. With the help of his ton, RCB beat RR by ten wickets.