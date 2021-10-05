IPL 2021: From Ruturaj Gaikwad to Avesh Khan! 5 most impressive performances by youngsters

Every IPL we see lots of youngsters rising to the opportunity and performing their best. We take a look at the 5 best performances by youngsters in this IPL season so far.

Venkatesh Iyer 53 against Mumbai Indians

Venkatesh Iyer played a sublime knock of 53 runs against Mumbai Indians in his second game for KKR this season.

It was a quickfire knock from the youngster, who has taken the season by a storm with his performances. Iyer's 53 was laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes, helping KKR win by seven wickets.

(Photograph:ANI)