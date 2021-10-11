IPL 2021: Dhoni's classy finish, Kohli's epic reaction, Iyer's stunning catch: Highlights of CSKvsDC thriller

Delhi Capitals' start

Delhi Capitals were off to a positive start and brisk fifties by opener Prithvi Shaw and captain Pant powered the team to a strong 172-5 after being put in to bat at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chennai bowler Josh Hazlewood dismissed Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer cheaply but Delhi could not be denied a rollicking start.

After losing the match, a dejected Pant said, "Obviously, it is very disappointing, and I can't have enough words to describe how we are feeling. We are going to rectify our mistakes, learn from it and hopefully, we can move on and play the final."

