IPL 2021: Dhoni's classy finish, Kohli's epic reaction, Iyer's stunning catch: Highlights of CSKvsDC thriller

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) entered the Indian Premier League 2021 final after beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets in the first Qualifier on Sunday (October 10).
CSK reached the target of 173 with two balls to spare with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, finishing in style and remaining not out on 18 off six deliveries.
(Photograph:PTI)
Another chance for DC
Rishabh Pant's Delhi can still make the final if they can beat the winner of Monday's eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second qualifier on Wednesday (October 13).
(Photograph:PTI)
Delhi Capitals' start
Delhi Capitals were off to a positive start and brisk fifties by opener Prithvi Shaw and captain Pant powered the team to a strong 172-5 after being put in to bat at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Chennai bowler Josh Hazlewood dismissed Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer cheaply but Delhi could not be denied a rollicking start.
After losing the match, a dejected Pant said, "Obviously, it is very disappointing, and I can't have enough words to describe how we are feeling. We are going to rectify our mistakes, learn from it and hopefully, we can move on and play the final."
(Photograph:ANI)
Dhoni's classy finish
Delhi pace bowler Tom Curran needed to defend 13 off the final over and got Moeen Ali out for 16 on the first ball.
But Dhoni (18) kept his calm to smash three boundaries and take the team home with two balls to spare. "My innings was a crucial one," said 40-year-old Dhoni.
"Delhi has a very good bowling attack. They exploited the conditions well, so we knew it would be tough," he added.
(Photograph:PTI)
Uthappa's magic
Robin Uthappa's knock of 63 from 44 balls was stunning as he set the pace for his team in the company of the irresistible Ruturaj Gaikwad (70 off 50 balls).
Uthappa looked like his old self, something that made him a formidable T20 player back in the day, who would win matches and IPL titles for Kolkata Knight Riders for fun.
There were drives, the reverse sweep, the Uthappa pull-shot and those shots while he also shimmied down the track to unsettled the line of the bowlers. In all, he hit seven fours and two sixes.
(Photograph:ANI)
'Rocking' Ruturaj
In-form Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) contributed crucial runs and played terrific shots before a nice catch by Axar in deep off Avesh Khan. For his performance, he received the Player of the Match award.
After the match, he said, "Dhoni tries to encourage me and start afresh every game. Learn from every game and move forward. He said to try and finish the game. It is what separates good players from normal players. I am just looking to learn as much as possible till he is here and stay humble."
(Photograph:ANI)
Shreyas Iyer takes a stunning catch
Shreyas Iyer impressed the spectators with his electric fielding - taking two brilliant catches in the deep and then firing in a throw which resulted in Ambati Rayudu's run out.
His brilliant piece of fielding at long-on boundary off Tom Curran saw off Uthappa. Iyer almost collided with Axar Patel but kept his balance to throw the ball in and catch it on the second attempt.
He then took a catch to dismiss pinch-hitter Shardul Thakur while Ambati Rayudu was run-out due to a brilliant combination from Iyer and Rabada.
(Photograph:ANI)
Kohli's epic reaction
RCB skipper Virat Kohli hailed the former Team India captain Dhoni for another outstanding finish. Kohli took to his Twitter handle to praise Dhoni, he write, "Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight."