IPL 2021- Dhawan leads the show as Delhi easily defeat Punjab

Delhi Capitals return to winning ways as they beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in match 11 of Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mayank show for Punjab

Kings XI Punjab set a big total of 195 runs after a 122-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Mayank was off to a great start and was hitting the ball all around the park, whereas, Rahul anchored the innings. However, KL failed to push his strike rate even as the 10-over mark passed. Pooran extended his poor show with just nine runs off 8 balls.

