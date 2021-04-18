IPL 2021- Dhawan leads the show as Delhi easily defeat Punjab

Delhi Capitals return to winning ways as they beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in match 11 of Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

Mayank show for Punjab

Kings XI Punjab set a big total of 195 runs after a 122-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Mayank was off to a great start and was hitting the ball all around the park, whereas, Rahul anchored the innings. However, KL failed to push his strike rate even as the 10-over mark passed. Pooran extended his poor show with just nine runs off 8 balls. 

Kings set big target for the Capitals

Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan's powerhitting powered Punjab Kings to 195 runs after the end of first innings.

Delhi off to a flying start

Delhi Capitals, in return, had a flying start with both the batsmen (Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw) smashing the ball out of the park. 

The Gabbar knock

Shikhar Dhawan's splendid 92 runs was a fatal blow to the Punjab Kings and he has been adjudged the Man of the Match for his knock. 

Delhi Capitals seal easy win

Delhi Capitals easily chased the target with 10 balls to spare. Punjab Kings, however, bowled several lose deliveries and no balls. 

