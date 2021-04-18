IPL 2021- Dhawan leads the show as Delhi easily defeat Punjab

Kings XI Punjab set a big total of 195 runs after a 122-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Mayank was off to a great start and was hitting the ball all around the park, whereas, Rahul anchored the innings. However, KL failed to push his strike rate even as the 10-over mark passed. Pooran extended his poor show with just nine runs off 8 balls.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kings set big target for the Capitals
Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan's powerhitting powered Punjab Kings to 195 runs after the end of first innings.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Delhi off to a flying start
Delhi Capitals, in return, had a flying start with both the batsmen (Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw) smashing the ball out of the park.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Gabbar knock
Shikhar Dhawan's splendid 92 runs was a fatal blow to the Punjab Kings and he has been adjudged the Man of the Match for his knock.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Delhi Capitals seal easy win
Delhi Capitals easily chased the target with 10 balls to spare. Punjab Kings, however, bowled several lose deliveries and no balls.