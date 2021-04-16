IPL 2021- Deepak Chahar's fiery spell ensures Chennai Super Kings' victory over Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and chose to bowl. The decision immediately paid off as Deepak Chahar was off to a fiery start. The bowler dismantled Punjab Kings' top order within the powerplay.
Poor batting show by Punjab
Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran were out for a nought as Gayle and Hooda scored 10 runs each. Skipper KL Rahul became the victim of Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant fielding as in-form skipper was ran out while batting on 5 runs.
SRK to rescue; but still not enough
There were no such partnership in Punjab Kings innings as the wickets kept tumbling. However, newbie Shahrukh Khan played a crucial knock to take Punjab, who were once at 26/5 to a 100+ score. The batsman was three runs short from smashing his maiden half-century before getting dismissed by Sam Curran. Chennai bowlers did not have to do much and restricted the Punjab Kings to 106 at the end of the 20 overs.
Early success to Punjab
Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, did not face much of a challenge. They lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early in the powerplay itself.
The fatal blow for PBKS
However, a 66-run partnership of Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali landed a fatal blow to the Punjab Kings.
CSK register first win
Despite losing few wickets in the latter stages, Dhoni and Co. registered a thumping victory to open their account in IPL 2021 and this surely will boost their morale. With this win, CSK go to the second position pushing SRH to the bottom of the table, whereas, Punjab Kings slip to the seventh spot.