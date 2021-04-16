IPL 2021- Deepak Chahar's fiery spell ensures Chennai Super Kings' victory over Punjab Kings

SRK to rescue; but still not enough

There were no such partnership in Punjab Kings innings as the wickets kept tumbling. However, newbie Shahrukh Khan played a crucial knock to take Punjab, who were once at 26/5 to a 100+ score. The batsman was three runs short from smashing his maiden half-century before getting dismissed by Sam Curran. Chennai bowlers did not have to do much and restricted the Punjab Kings to 106 at the end of the 20 overs.

