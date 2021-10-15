IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings clinch title for the fourth time: Highlights of CSK vs KKR final clash

Chennai Super Kings reached the finals after defeating Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier while Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the same team in the second qualifier to reach the finals.
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bat. While Dhoni became the first captain to lead in 300 T20 matches, Jadeja was playing his 200th match in IPL.
(Photograph:IANS)
Loud Cheer for Dhoni at IPL final toss
In the final, there was a huge cheer for Dhoni when Ian Bishop turned towards him during the toss.
Thus, it forced Bishop to repeat his question for the CSK skipper as Dhoni told the West Indian "I can't hear you, Bish"
(Photograph:ANI)
Masterclass by Faf du Plessis
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis gave a strong start to the team. After the batting powerplay the scorecard read 50/0. Gaikwad scored a fine 32 off 27 while Faf went on to score a magnificent 86 off 59 in yet another final for CSK.
Uthappa and Moeen played significant knocks of 31(15) and 37(20) respectively and provided team with required pace in the middle overs.
(Photograph:ANI)
Sunil Narine’s spell
When Gaikwad and Faf looked in formidable touch, mystery spinner Sunil Narine got KKR a crucial breakthrough when he sent Gaikwad back to pavilion.
He later ended quickfire innings of Uthappa in his last over of spell. His finished with figures of 2/26 in his 4 overs.
(Photograph:PTI)
Brisk start by Iyer and Gill
While chasing a huge total of 193, Kolkata Knight Riders got the start they were looking for. They were 55 for no loss after the batting powerplay.
After 10 overs, KKR were 88 for no loss and with Morgan, Tripathi, Narine and Hasan still to come. It seemed KKR had another final in its bag.
(Photograph:ANI)
Marvelous catch by Sir Jadeja
Just when KKR had everything going in for them. The duo of Lord Thakur and Sir Jadeja dismissed Iyer.
In 11th over of KKR innings on a ball of Shardul Thakur, Jadeja took a breathtaking catch in extra cover area by diving to the left.
(Photograph:ANI)
Bowling spells of Thakur, Hazlewood and Jadeja
After the 11th over, Chennai bowlers striked in every over sending Knight batsmen to pavillion one by one.
After 16th over, KKR was down to 125 for 7. Few good overs by Chennai Super Kings turned the game upside down.
(Photograph:IANS)
Harshal Patel- Purple Cap
Harshal Patel of the Royal Challengers Bangalore won the Purple Cap in IPL 2021. Harshal bagged 32 wickets, with his finest performance coming against Mumbai Indians, when he grabbed 5 wickets for only 27 runs.
Avesh Khan of the Delhi Capitals finished second on the list with 24 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah of the Mumbai Indians finished third on the list with 21 wickets.
(Photograph:ANI)
Ruturaj Gaikwad- Orange Cap
Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad won the Orange Cap with 635 runs. The 24-year-old best innings was against Rajasthan Royals in which he made 101 not out in just 60 balls. He became the youngest player to win Orange Cap in IPL history.
His teammate Faf du Plessis is second on the list with 633 runs. KL Rahul of Punjab Kings is at third place with 626 runs.
(Photograph:IANS)
Chennai Super Kings won IPL 2021
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs to clinch the IPL title for the fourth time.
After scoring 192/3 in 20 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders failed to chase the target and lost crucial wickets in middle overs and could only make 165/9 by end of 20 overs.