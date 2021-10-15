IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings clinch title for the fourth time: Highlights of CSK vs KKR final clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the Indian Premier League 2021 after beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the final. Here are the highlights of the match:

IPL 2021 final: CSK vs KKR

Chennai Super Kings reached the finals after defeating Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier while Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the same team in the second qualifier to reach the finals.

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bat. While Dhoni became the first captain to lead in 300 T20 matches, Jadeja was playing his 200th match in IPL.



